Verona junior Brita Lake scored two goals and helped lead the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team to two wins last week.
The Metro Lynx (2-1, 1-0 Badger Conference) beat the Central Wisconsin Storm 1-0 on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Madison Ice Arena. That came one day after the Lynx knocked off the Cap City Cougars 3-1 in the Badger Conference opener in Madison.
Metro Lynx 1, Central Wisconsin Storm 0
Lake scored a goal in the first four minutes of the first period to lead the Metro Lynx over the Central Wisconsin Storm on Dec. 3, in Madison.
Lake scored her goal on assists from juniors Rowan Severson (Mount Horeb) and Emma Stebbeds (Verona).
The Lynx outshot the Storm 27-19. Metro Lynx goaltender Addie Armstrong had 19 saves. Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play.
Metro Lynx 3, Cap City Cougars 1
The Lynx scored three goals in the third period to cruise by the Cap City Cougars in a conference opener on Dec. 2, at the Madison Ice Arena.
The Lynx had to rally from a one-goal deficit. Cap City’s Lilly Wagner struck first with a goal 20 seconds into the third period. Lake answered with a game-tying goal on an assist by Scout Elmer at 3:51 to tie the game at 1. The Lynx took the lead for good on Sophie Wilde’s power-play goal on passes from Stebbeds and senior Grace Bonnell (Madison Memorial). Bonnell put the game away with a short-handed goal at 10:13.
The Lynx outshot the Cougars 44-16. Armstrong had 15 saves.