The Verona girls track team showcased its strength in the mid-distance events and pole vault during the season-opening Dubuque Classic on Friday, March 17, at the University of Dubuque.
Verona finished ninth out of 22 teams with 25 points. Iowa City captured the team title 51-42 over Dubuque Wahlert.
Verona junior Josie O’Sheridan finished third place in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches). Sophomore teammate Liz den Daas took fourth in the pole vault (8-0).
The Wildcats also had two of the top five in the 400. Junior Sophie Petta took fourth in the 400 (1:04.55) and senior Ava Maradiaga placed fifth (1:04.66).
Verona senior Sierra Poteat took fifth in the 55 dash (7.55). Junior teammate Summer Surrault placed sixth in the 55 hurdles (9.69).
Verona finished sixth in the sprint medley relay with a time of 4:31.37.
The Wildcats had two of the top eight runners in the 800. Senior Hannah Dohnal took seventh in the 800 (2:36.49) and junior Raelyn Bartels placed eighth (2:37.13).
The Wildcats’ 1,600 relay team took seventh (4:23.83).
Senior Kate Bjorklund took eighth in the long jump (15-7.5) and senior Mallory Clark placed 10th in the shot put (31-6).