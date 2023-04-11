Verona junior Lilly Wepking finished third place in the 60-meter dash at the Wisconsin Track and Field Indoor State Championships on Saturday, April 8, at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Wepking finished the 60 dash in 7.91 seconds. It was one of four top-six finishes for the Wildcats at the state indoor meet.
“Lilly Wepking is an amazing example and a source of strength for our team,” Verona girls track coach Kristen Murdock said. “As a top-10 finisher (at state) last year as a sophomore in the open 100-meter dash, we knew of her potential to stand on the podium on Saturday. She earned her way up there and we have no doubt that she will continue to find success all season.”
The Wildcats’ 800 relay team of junior Annika Rufenacht, Nicole Repka, Marilyn Codde and Wepking took third with a time of 1 minute, 50.21 seconds. The Verona 1,600 relay team of senior Ava Maradiaga, Repka, junior Sophie Petta and sophomore Liz den Daas finished third with a time of 4:11.47.
“We are extremely proud of how our 4x2 and 4x4 relays finished,” Murdock said. “They have been working hard and it felt fantastic to see where it is taking them.”
Senior Katie Ryan placed sixth in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 2 inches, which tied her personal best.
“Katie had an outdoor PR of 5-2 last season and is so happy to be starting where she ended last season,” Murdock said. “Her performance on Saturday will fuel her future competitions as the season progresses.”
In the 400, Maradiaga took 16th (1:02.98) and Petta took 17th (1:02.99). Junior Lexi Remiker placed 27th in the 1,600 with a time of 5:35.39.