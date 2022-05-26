The Verona girls lacrosse club captured the Madison Area Conference title with a 19-7 win over Oregon on Wednesday, May 25, in Verona.
Junior Abbi Rupnow powered the Wildcats (12-1, 7-0 Madison Area) with seven goals and five assists. Sophomore Hannah Jabas added four goals in the victory. Georgia Pacetti finished with three goals.
Juniors Lauren Volk and Jasmine Connor both scored two goals. Volk also recorded four assists.
Verona is the No. 2-ranked team in the maxprep state poll. Oregon is ranked No. 8.