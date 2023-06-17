The Verona girls lacrosse club had eight players named Madison Area All-Conference.
Senior Abbi Rupnow was named the Madison Area Conference Player of the Year. She received first-team all-conference accolades at midfielder. She led a potent Wildcat attack that averaged 17.1 goals per game. Rupnow scored 79 goals and had 42 assists. She averaged 5.3 goals per game.
Verona scored 309 goals, about double the national average, according to MaxPreps.
The other first-team all-state selections were junior attacker Hannah Jabas, senior midfielder Lauren Volk, senior Maddie Andres and senior goalkeeper Bryn Alyssa Herman. Jabas scored 51 goals and had 48 assists. Volk – a Division II Grand Valley State commit – scored 41 goals and had 14 assists. She led the team in draw percentage (.835) and forced a team-high 19 turnovers.
The trio of second-team all-conference selections were senior midfielder Jasmine Connor (20 goals, six assists), senior attacker Georgia Pacetti (25 goals, 18 assists) and senior defender Lola Mayer.
Verona won the Madison Area Conference championship for the third straight year. Rupnow powered the victory with five goals. Verona earned its No. 1 ranking by knocking off Waukesha 19-2, at the Arrowhead Tournament on April 29, at Arrowhead High School.
In a 16-2 win over DePere in a state semifinal, Jabas led Verona with four goals. She also added two assists. Rupnow had a hat trick and dished out six assists.
The Wildcats lost a state semifinal to the University School of Milwaukee 12-11. It’s a team Verona clipped 8-7 on May 13.