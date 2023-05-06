Junior Hannah Jabas scored the game-winning goal to help No. 1-ranked Verona edge No. 5 Kettle Moraine 8-7 in a nonconference showdown on Friday, May 5, at Verona Area High School.
Verona (10-0, 6-0 Madison Area Conference) started off its week with a 17-1 Madison Area Conference victory over DeForest on Tuesday, May 2, at DeForest High School.
Verona 8, Kettle Moraine 7
Tied 7-7, Jabas scored with 1 minute, 28 seconds left in the game off a free position to put the Wildcats ahead – who are ranked No. 1 in the state by LaxNumbers. The Verona defense held from there.
Senior Lauren Volk finished with four goals and an assist in the win. Seniors Abbi Rupnow, Jasmine Connor and Georgia Pacetti, as well as Jabas all had one goal each. Jabas added three assists.
Verona 17, DeForest 1
Rupnow led the Wildcat offense with six goals and an assist. Jabas added five goals and an assist. Senior Claire Meyer netted a hat trick. Volk and Pacetti both collected three assists. Volk added two goals, while Pacetti scored once.