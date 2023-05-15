The Verona girls lacrosse club picked up another state-ranked win after an 8-7 win over University School of Milwaukee on Saturday, May 13, in the Wisconsin Dells.
The Wildcats (13-0) also earned a 17-3 victory over Divine Savior Holy Angels on Saturday, May 13.
Verona 8, USM 7
With the win, the Wildcats – ranked No. 1 in the state by LaxNumbers – have wins over the rest of the state’s top five. University School of Milwaukee is ranked No. 3.
Senior Lauren Volk scored the last goal off an assist from senior Abbi Rupnow to break the 7-7 tie. Rupnow had a hat trick and added two assists. Volk added a pair of scores. Senior Jasmine Connor, junior Hannah Jabas and freshman Sam Genin all added one goal each.
Verona 17, DSHA 3
Rupnow racked up six goals and added two assists. Jabas netted four goals and Volk had a hat trick. Connor and senior Georgia Pacetti both scored two goals each.