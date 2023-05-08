In a matchup of the state’s top two teams, the Verona girls lacrosse club pulled out a 13-12 victory over Arrowhead on Monday, May 8, at Arrowhead High School.
Verona (11-0, 6-0 Madison Area Conference) is ranked No. 1 in the state by LaxNumbers, while Arrowhead is ranked No. 2.
Junior Hannah Jabas scored the game-winning goal to help Verona edge No. 5 Kettle Moraine 8-7 in a nonconference showdown on Friday, May 5, at Verona Area High School.
Verona started off its week with a 17-1 Madison Area Conference victory over DeForest on Tuesday, May 2, at DeForest High School.
Verona 13, Arrowhead 12
Senior Abbi Rupnow collected seven goals and added three assists to lead Verona to its state-ranked win over the Warhawks. Jabas had a hat trick to go along with three assists.
Seniors Georgia Pacetti and Jasmine Connor both had one goal each.
Verona 8, Kettle Moraine 7
Tied 7-7, Jabas scored with 1 minute, 28 seconds left in the game off a free position to put the Wildcats ahead. The Verona defense held from there.
Senior Lauren Volk finished with four goals and an assist in the win. Rupnow, Connor and Pacetti, as well as Jabas all had one goal each. Jabas added three assists.
Verona 17, DeForest 1
Rupnow led the Wildcat offense with six goals and an assist. Jabas added five goals and an assist. Senior Claire Meyer netted a hat trick. Volk and Pacetti both collected three assists. Volk added two goals, while Pacetti scored once.