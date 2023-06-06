The Verona girls lacrosse club punched its ticket to the Final Four after a 16-2 win over De Pere on Monday, June 5, in Verona.
The Wildcats opened up their postseason with a 19-5 win over Oregon on Friday, June 2, in Verona.
With the win, Verona (17-0) – ranked No. 1 in the state by LaxNumbers – moves on to take on University School of Milwaukee in the state semifinals at Arrowhead High School on Wednesday, June 7.
Verona 16, De Pere 2
Junior Hannah Jabas led Verona with four goals. She also added two assists. Senior Abbi Rupnow had a hat trick and dished out six assists. Senior Lauren Volk also had a hat trick for the Wildcats. Seniors Jasmine Connor and Georgia Pacetti both had two goals each. Freshman Sam Genin and senior Claire Meyer each added one goal.
Senior goalie Alyssa Herman collected six saves. Freshman keeper Emma Yeager added two saves.
Verona 19, Oregon 5
Rupnow scored five goals and added three assists. Jabas also had five goals and added one assist. Connor, Pacetti and Genin all scored two goals each. Pacetti recorded six assists.
Herman and Yeager had four and three saves, respectively.