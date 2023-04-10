The Verona girls lacrosse club improved to 2-0 and opened up Madison Area Conference play with a 23-1 win over Janesville on Thursday, April 6, in Verona.
Hannah Jabs led the Wildcats with seven goals and two assists. Abbi Rupnow added four goals while dishing out five assists. Lauren Volk had a pair of goals to go along with three assists. Jasmine Connor netted two goals.
Verona (2-0, 1-0 Madison Area) was coming off a 19-1 season-opening win over Central Wisconsin. Georgia Pacetti led Verona with 5 goals in that victory, while Volk and Rupnow added four and three goals, respectively.