The Verona girls lacrosse club defeated Hudson 12-11 in a state-ranked matchup of top five teams on Saturday, April 22, at Verona High School.
The Wildcats also picked up a 20-2 Madison Area Conference win over Watertown on Tuesday, April 18, at Watertown High School.
Verona 12, Hudson 11
Verona (5-0, 3-0 Madison Area) is ranked No. 3 in the state by LaxNumbers, while Hudson entered the matchup ranked No. 5. Senior Abbi Rupnow led Verona with five goals and an assist. Senior Lauren Volk had a hat trick.
Senior Jasmine Connor, junior Hannah Jabas, freshman Sam Genin and senior Georgia Pacetti all finished with one goal apiece.
Hudson knocked Verona out of the playoffs last season.
Verona 20, Watertown 2
Rupnow and sophomore Kyrah Kittleson both had four goals in Verona’s victory. Volk and Jabas both finished with hat tricks for the Wildcats.
Jabas had a game-high six assists.