Abbi Rupnow

Verona's Abbi Rupnow takes the ball in traffic during the Wildcats' win over Waukesha on Saturday, April 29, at Arrowhead High School.

 Photo by Jack Miller

Verona senior Abbi Rupnow capped off a standout lacrosse season by being named first team all-state as a midfielder by the Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation and an USA All-American recently.

Rupnow – a Division I Mercer University commit –scored a team-high 79 goals and had 42 assists. In addition to leading the team in points (121), she led the team with a .785 shot percentage and 104 shots on goal.

Rupnow eclipsed the 200 career goal milestone this season.

Verona went 17-1 and earned a No. 1-state ranking by LaxNumbers.

Verona had three other players named honorable mention all-state – junior Hannah Jabas (attack), senior Lauren Volk (midfielder) and senior Bryn Herman (goalie).

