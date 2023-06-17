Verona senior Abbi Rupnow capped off a standout lacrosse season by being named first team all-state as a midfielder by the Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation and an USA All-American recently.
Rupnow – a Division I Mercer University commit –scored a team-high 79 goals and had 42 assists. In addition to leading the team in points (121), she led the team with a .785 shot percentage and 104 shots on goal.
Rupnow eclipsed the 200 career goal milestone this season.
Verona went 17-1 and earned a No. 1-state ranking by LaxNumbers.
Verona had three other players named honorable mention all-state – junior Hannah Jabas (attack), senior Lauren Volk (midfielder) and senior Bryn Herman (goalie).