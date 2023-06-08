Photos: Verona vs. University School of Milwaukee State Semifinals
Verona's Jasmine Connor runs with the ball during the Wildcats' 12-11 loss to University School of Milwaukee in the state semifinals on Wednesday, June 7, at Arrowhead High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Hannah Jabas looks to make a pass during the Wildcats' 12-11 loss to University School of Milwaukee in the state semifinals on Wednesday, June 7, at Arrowhead High School.
Verona's Abbi Rupnow tries to split a double team during the Wildcats' 12-11 loss to University School of Milwaukee in the state semifinals on Wednesday, June 7, at Arrowhead High School.
Verona's Madeline Andres runs down the sideline during the Wildcats' 12-11 loss to University School of Milwaukee in the state semifinals on Wednesday, June 7, at Arrowhead High School.
Verona's Sam Genin handles the ball during the Wildcats' 12-11 loss to University School of Milwaukee in the state semifinals on Wednesday, June 7, at Arrowhead High School.
Verona's Abbi Rupnow attacks with the ball during the Wildcats' 12-11 loss to University School of Milwaukee in the state semifinals on Wednesday, June 7, at Arrowhead High School.
Verona ends its season with a 17-1 record. The Wildcats defeated University School of Milwaukee 8-7 earlier in the season.
Senior Abbi Rupnow accounted for half of Verona’s goals with six. Junior Hannah Jabas had a hat trick. Seniors Lauren Volk and Jasmine Connor both added one goal each. Senior Georgia Pacetti recorded three assists in the loss.
Senior goalie Alyssa Herman had six saves, while Emma Yeager added four saves.