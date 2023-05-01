Verona's Lauren Volk looks to make a pass during the Wildcats' win over Waukesha on Saturday, April 29, at Arrowhead High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona was coming off a 19-1 win over Sun Prairie in a Madison Area Conference game on Thursday, April 27, at Ashley Field. The Wildcats’ were riding the momentum of a 20-2 conference win over Waunakee on Tuesday, April 25, at Verona High School.
In their last three games, the Wildcats have outscored opponents a combined 58-5. Verona (8-0, 5-0 Madison Area) faces one of its toughest tests of the season against Kettle Moraine on Friday, May 5. Verona is ranked No. 1 in the newest LaxNumbers state rankings, while Kettle Moraine is ranked No. 5.
Verona 19, Waukesha 2
Senior Abbi Rupnow had her second seven-goal game of the week during the Wildcats’ win over Waukesha. She also added five assists. Senior Lauren Volk finished with four goals, while junior Hannah Jabas and senior Georgia Pacetti both had hat tricks. Jabas and Pacetti added five and four assists, respectively.
Verona 19, Sun Prairie 2
Rupnow finished with five goals and three assists to lead the offense. Jabas also had five goals and added one assist. Pacetti had a hat trick. Volk collected a pair of goals to go along with three assists.
Verona 20, Waunakee 2
Rupnow – a senior and Division I Mercer commit – had seven goals and added a pair of assists in the Verona victory.
Jabas, senior Jasmine Connor and Pacetti all had hat tricks. Jabas had a team-best six assists.