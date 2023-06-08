Photos: Verona vs. Madison West WIAA Division 1 Sectional Semifinal
Verona's Sotera Boado surveys the field during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Molly Armstrong goes up for a header during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Lilliah Blum gets by a defender during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Linsey Trapino connects on a kick during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Alexa Rupnow battles for the ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Eily Duffy goes after the ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Lilliah Blum draws contact during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Linsey Trapino chases down a ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona goalie JoJo Rosenfeld gets ready to kick during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Elena Risgaard gets ready to connect on a kick during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Sotera Boado handles the ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Sotera Boado looks to defend during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Elena Risgaard looks to gain control during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Alexa Rupnow defends during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Lilliah Blum jukes a defender during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Linsey Trapino surveys the field while going down the sideline during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Tessa Poppen goes for the ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona celebrates its lone goal during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Eily Duffy (middle) celebrates with teammates after the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Eily Duffy (middle) reacts after the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Madison West on Thursday, June 8, in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona senior Lilliah Blum started the chain of events that led to the game-winning goal – scored in the 77th minute – after her free kick found the Madison West goalie. After a deflection from the keeper, the strike was then rebounded and headed back on to goal by Verona freshman defender Ella McGinnis. After another bobble by the keeper, Duffy was there for a second putback header.
“It was chaotic,” said Duffy, a sophomore. “I was trying to find calmness and persistence through all the chaos and really focused on my touch to get it through.”
The win vaults third-seeded Verona to a Division 1 sectional final where they will face fourth-seeded Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee. The winner heads to the state tournament. It will be the Wildcats’ first sectional final appearance since 2010.
“This has been the dream,” Verona coach Jen Faulkner said. “The kids set the dream at the beginning of the season to be playing in the state tournament. We’re one step closer.”
Faulkner said Thursday was Verona’s most back-and-forth game of the season.
“It was anyone’s game until the end,” she said. “Crossbars on both sides, great opportunities on both sides. It was tremendous play, it was a great high school soccer game.”
Verona junior goalie JoJo Rosenfeld had saves in the 17th and 18 minutes – and followed those up with a diving stop in the 22nd to keep the game in a scoreless deadlock. It looked like the Wildcats could break the scoreless tie in the 24th minute, but a shot from sophomore Molly Armstrong went off the crossbar.
In the 38th minute, senior Linsey Trapino got past the Madison West goalie, but was too deep in the box to have an angle for a goal as the shot hit the side of the net. Right before halftime in the 39th, Trapino had a grounded shot roll just right of the goal.
In a game that saw good chances for both teams, Duffy said it was important to stay mentally tough.
“You stay in the moment,” she said.
Rosenfeld made saves on hard-hit shots in the 50th and 57th minutes to keep the game scoreless.
“JoJo played great between the posts,” Faulkner said. “She does have a calm demeanor and I think she keeps our backs calm.”
Blum nearly ended the scoring drought in the 64th, but her shot connected with the crossbar.
Some 13 minutes later Verona would get its breakthrough goal from Duffy.
“This win means everything to the girls,” Duffy said. “The last 10 minutes was really just about forgetting about the tiredness and really focusing on thinking this isn’t going to be our last game. We’re going to persevere.”
The clean sheet was the Wildcats’ 15th of the season.
“I have 100% confidence in JoJo and our backline,” Duffy said. “They are incredible…They did an amazing job again like they do every game.”
Madison West – seeded second and ranked No. 7 in Division 1 – tied Verona earlier in the season and went on to win the Big Eight Conference title race. The Regents also ended the Wildcats season in a sectional semifinal back in 2021 in overtime.
“It hurt to not win conference,” Duffy said. “But I also think in the long run it gave us even more motivation to come out here and do what we had to do.”
Verona is scheduled to take on Kettle Moraine on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Waunakee High School. The Wildcats defeated the Lasers 2-0 earlier in the season.