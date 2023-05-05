Both Verona senior Jenna Albert and sophomore Molly Armstrong scored two goals to power the Wildcats to a 7-0 Big Eight win over Janesville Craig on Thursday, May 4, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Verona (9-1, 5-0 Big Eight) scored four goals in the first half and rolled from there. The Wildcats outshot the Cougars 19-1. Verona is tied with Madison West atop the conference.
“Our goal is to win conference again,” Albert said.
Armstrong said the other goal is not to give up a goal in conference play.
“It was a comeback to get the vibes up and show everyone, yeah we lost, but we are ready to come back and get going again,” Armstrong said.
Verona, ranked sixth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, will play Cedarburg, ranked sixth in Division 2, in the La Crosse Invitational today. Verona will then play Homestead on Saturday, May 6, in La Crosse.
“It’s a good chance to see how we compare against other state level teams,” Armstrong said.
The only loss for Verona this season came 3-0 to Muskego last weekend. Muskego is ranked No. 1 in Division 1.
“There is a reason why they are ranked No. 1 this week and state champions,” Verona coach Jen Faulkner said of Muskego. “We took a tough loss, but it was an opportunity for us to look in the mirror and find out what we need to do differently and I think the kids responded really well this week.”
It didn’t take the Wildcats long to strike against Janesville Craig. Albert, a lefty, scored a goal with her right foot 52 seconds into the game.
“I just lunged my right (foot) and hit it,” Albert said. “It was not really anything special. It was right spot at the right time.”
Armstrong scored her first goal on an assist by sophomore Eily Duffy at 7 minutes, 29 seconds.
“Our girls came out fired up and ready to go,” Faulkner said. “Getting two goals in the first 10 minutes is huge for us and sets the pace of play. It requires that the other team will have to respond at how we dictate play and we want to drive a game that way.”
Albert scored her second goal on a pass from senior Evalyn Lotta at 14:40 to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead. About a minute later, Armstrong netted her second goal on an assist from freshman Alexa Rupnow to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 4-0 at the half.
Verona senior Lilliah Blum, a University of Utah commit, scored on an assist by Albert at 54:40. Senior Linsey Trapino scored on a pass from senior Elena Risgaard at 64:38 to give Verona a 6-0 lead. Duffy capped the scoring with a goal on an assist by Risgaard in the 70th minute.
Verona junior goalkeeper JoJo Rosenfeld had one save. It marks the eighth shutout this season for the Wildcats.
“She hasn’t faced a lot of shots in games, but she has made big saves when she has needed to and kept us in shutouts,” Faulkner said of Rosenfeld said. “She is a great keeper and will get tested more and more as we go. I have confidence that she will step up to the test.”