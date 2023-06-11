There’s a fine line between winning and losing in soccer.
Two days after a goal in the 77th minute advanced Verona out of its sectional semifinal, the Wildcats had their season end at the hands of a 77th minute score during a 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Lilliah Blum looks to control the ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Lilliah Blum looks to control the ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Eily Duffy tries to block a shot during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Molly Armstrong defends during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Courtney Schmidt positions to get a loose ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Elena Risgaard controls the ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Linsey Trapino gets by a defender during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Izzy Plesac (right) looks to defend during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Lilliah Blum tries to fend off a pair of players during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Ella McGinnis connects on a kick during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Ellie Goodavish battles for a loose ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Eily Duffy eyes in the ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Elena Risgaard fights through a double team during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Courtney Schmidt looks to gain control of the ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona's Molly Armstrong (right) and coach Jen Faulkner after the Wildcats' 1-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final loss to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, June 10, in Waunakee.
Verona – ranked No. 3 in Division 1 – was playing in its first sectional final game since 2010.
“This is a great team,” Verona head coach Jen Faulkner said. “We have nine seniors moving on. It hurts, it hurts to lose this one. They had their sights set on playing next weekend. This is the closest we’ve come in a long time. We’re really incredibly proud of our team. They’re great kids, great humans. It’s hard to say it’s done.”
The third-seeded Wildcats (17-2-3) controlled the pace of play early on by earning four corner kicks in the first five minutes of play. In the 23rd minute, Verona senior forward Lilliah Blum had a shot on goal saved.
Fourth-seeded Kettle Moraine (14-2-2) had a shot hit off the crossbar in the 54th. Verona junior goalie JoJo Rosenfeld had a diving save in the 59th to keep the game scoreless.
Just two minutes later in the 61st, Blum tapped a pass to senior forward Linsey Trapino – who fired a shot on goal. The shot attempt was bobbled by Kettle Moraine junior keeper Erika Panella with an incoming Verona player running toward the ball. However, the ball was quickly corralled by Panella.
“When we possessed, we played really well,” Faulkner said. “We fell into a game of kick and chase and that’s not our game.”
Kettle Moraine’s breakthrough goal came in the 77th. Verona outlasted Madison West 1-0 in the sectional semifinal two days early with a score in the same minute.
“The goal they scored really wasn’t a defensive breakdown,” Faulkner said. “The ball came into the middle and took a funny bounce up over the top and they got a touch on it.”
Kettle Moraine outshot Verona, 7-5.
“We both had great chances, they put theirs away,” Faulkner said. “It was a hard fought game.”
It’s only Verona’s fourth loss in the last two seasons – with three of those defeats coming to Kettle Moraine. The Lasers ended the Wildcats’ season last season in a sectional semifinal 1-0.
“They have a couple of really dynamic attackers,” Faulkner said. “I thought we handled them really well tonight.”
Verona’s sectional had four of the top-seven ranked teams – Verona (No. 3), Waunakee (No. 4), Kettle Moraine (No. 5) and Madison West (No. 7).