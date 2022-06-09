Photos: Verona vs. Kettle Moraine Division 1 Sectional Semifinal
1 of 13
Lilliah Blum
Verona's Lilliah Blum controls the ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 sectional semifinal loss to Kettle Moraine on Thursday, June 9, at Kettle Moraine High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Linsey Trapino
Verona's Linsey Trapino looks back at the ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 sectional semifinal loss to Kettle Moraine on Thursday, June 9, at Kettle Moraine High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Elena Risgaard
Verona's Elena Risgaard races down the pitch with the ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 sectional semifinal loss to Kettle Moraine on Thursday, June 9, at Kettle Moraine High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Lauren Simonett
Verona's Lauren Simonett goes up for a header at the goal during the Wildcats' 1-0 sectional semifinal loss to Kettle Moraine on Thursday, June 9, at Kettle Moraine High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Megan Merlet
Verona's Megan Merlet defends during the Wildcats' 1-0 sectional semifinal loss to Kettle Moraine on Thursday, June 9, at Kettle Moraine High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Izzy Plesac
Verona's Izzy Plesac moves the ball down the pitch during the Wildcats' 1-0 sectional semifinal loss to Kettle Moraine on Thursday, June 9, at Kettle Moraine High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Eily Duffy
Verona's Eily Duffy boxes out a defender during the Wildcats' 1-0 sectional semifinal loss to Kettle Moraine on Thursday, June 9, at Kettle Moraine High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Molly Armstrong
Verona's Molly Armstrong gets ready to make a kick during the Wildcats' 1-0 sectional semifinal loss to Kettle Moraine on Thursday, June 9, at Kettle Moraine High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Sotera Boado
Verona's Sotera Boado blocks a pass during the Wildcats' 1-0 sectional semifinal loss to Kettle Moraine on Thursday, June 9, at Kettle Moraine High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Lilliah Blum
Verona's Lilliah Blum battles for the ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 sectional semifinal loss to Kettle Moraine on Thursday, June 9, at Kettle Moraine High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Linsey Trapino
Verona's Linsey Trapino surveys the field during the Wildcats' 1-0 sectional semifinal loss to Kettle Moraine on Thursday, June 9, at Kettle Moraine High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Lauren Simonett
Verona's Lauren Simonett heads the ball during the Wildcats' 1-0 sectional semifinal loss to Kettle Moraine on Thursday, June 9, at Kettle Moraine High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Megan Merlet
Verona's Megan Merlet defends during the Wildcats' 1-0 sectional semifinal loss to Kettle Moraine on Thursday, June 9, at Kettle Moraine High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
With the loss, Verona ends the season with a 14-2-1 record — with both losses coming at the hands of the Lasers.
“They have tremendous speed up top, and skill,” Verona head coach Jen Faulkner said. “They have several players who can really take it to us. As strong as our backline has been all season, we just weren’t able to match for 80 minutes what they were bringing at us.”
Kettle Moraine — ranked No. 8 in Division 1 — also defeated Verona — ranked No. 6 in Division 1 — 2-1 on April 29. The Wildcats’ lone tie this season came against Oregon, who is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 1 in the nation.
“You get this far with anticipation,” Faulkner said. “The kids were all in. They’ve been all in, all season.”
The Lasers applied pressure on the Wildcat defense in the 11th minute when a shot dinked off the crossbar and shortly after Kettle Moraine forced Verona senior keeper Elsa Queoff to make a save.
Kettle Moraine broke the scoreless deadlock in the 37th minute when Eiley Henderson got past Queoff and found the back of the net.
The Lasers nearly made it 2-0 in the 46th when a Henderson shot boinked off the crossbar.
Henderson scored two goals during the team’s earlier meeting this season.
Verona had some chances late to equalize.
Junior forward Linsey Trapino got a breakaway chance in the 76th minute, but the shot was hit off a Kettle Moraine defender. The Wildcats were awarded a corner kick off the deflection and got the ball in the box, but the shot attempt missed wide from junior Elena Risgaard.
Verona graduates a trio of seniors — Queoff, defender Lauren Simonett and midfielder Ava Hoeve — that led the Wildcats to a dominant Big Eight Conference title. Verona finished 9-0 in the Big Eight and did not allow a single goal in conference play.
“We’re losing three really valuable players, but we got a very good core coming back,” Faulkner said. “I think if we can add to that and build some depth we can give it another good run.”
The Wildcats entered the game riding a seven-game win streak that saw them outscore opponents a whopping 57-1.
“The challenge to our returning players is to remember how this feels and how we want to get beyond this,” Faulkner said.