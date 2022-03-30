The Verona girls soccer team brings back 14 letterwinners from last season’s team that won a Division 1 regional title.
“We have high expectations for this upcoming season,” Verona head coach Jennifer Faulkner said. “While we lost five key seniors last year, we have a core of 14 returning varsity players to build our new team around. Some of those players have been with us since they were freshmen, so there is a lot of experience out on our field this spring. With some new additions, I think we will field a team that is very competitive both in the Big Eight and around the state.”
Among those 14, the Wildcats bring back three players who earned all-conference honors in the Big Eight last season: Senior Lauren Simonett was selected as a first-team defender, sophomore Izzy Plesac was selected as a second teamer and junior Jenna Albert earned honorable-mention recognition.
Simonett was selected as an all-state honorable mention.
“Lauren Simonett will be a key returning defensive player,” Faulkner said. “Lauren has been an outstanding leader in the offseason, and she will continue to lead our team as a captain this coming season. Lauren is skilled on the field, and is essential to the success of our team. She directs our back line effectively and adds an offensive threat from the defense.”
Simonett figures to pair well with returning goalie and senior Elsa Queoff, who Faulkner said brings experience and talent to the team. Other key pieces coming back include juniors Elena Risgaard (midfield/defender) and Reagan Sutter (defender).
Offensively, Verona will have to build around some new talent, according to Faulkner.
Juniors Lindsay Trapino and Lillia Blum missed their freshman seasons due to COVID-19 cancellations and their sophomore seasons due to injuries.
“This is the first season we will see them wearing VAHS uniforms,” Faulkner said. “We are expecting big things from these two players.”
The Wildcats lost to Madison West in overtime in a sectional semifinal game to end their season last year. Faulkner said the Big Eight is loaded with strong and skilled teams and expects West, Middleton and Madison Memorial to be some of the best teams.
Verona finished 9-4-1 last season and went 7-1 in the Big Eight Conference.
Verona opens up its season on April 16 against Mukwonago.