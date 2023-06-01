Both senior midfielder Lilliah Blum and junior forward Izzy Plesac netted hat tricks to lead the Verona girls soccer team to a 10-0 win over Beloit Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, May 30, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Verona (15-1-3) – ranked third in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll – scored all 10 goals in the first 39 minutes of the game and won on the mercy rule. Third-seeded Verona advances and will host sixth-seeded Middleton in a Division 1 regional championship on Saturday, June 3, in Verona.
Blum – a University of Utah commit – scored her first goal on an assist from senior forward Linsey Trapino at 2 minutes, 30 seconds. Only 30 seconds later, Plesac scored on an assist from Blum. Sophomore midfielder Eily Duffy scored on a pass from Trapino at 4:15 to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-0.
Duffy scored her second goal on an assist by Blum at 10:25. Senior midfielder Reagan Sutter scored on a pass from Duffy at 19:45 and Blum scored at 28:08 to give Verona a 6-0 advantage. The Wildcats scored four goals in the final nine minutes.
Plesac scored her second goal on a pass from freshman Tessa Poppen at 30:15. Only 25 seconds later, Mia Vandermause scored on an assist from Blum. Only a minute later, Blum scored her third goal on an assist from sophomore forward Molly Armstrong. Plesac capped the scoring with a goal at 39:38.