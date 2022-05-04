The Verona girls soccer team, ranked ninth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, remained unbeaten in the Big Eight Conference, but lost its first game in a nonconference showdown against Kettle Moraine.
Eighth-ranked Kettle Moraine edged Verona 2-1 on Friday, April 29, on the road. The Wildcats (4-1, 3-0 Big Eight) still are in the hunt for a conference championship along with sixth-ranked Middleton.
“They (Kettle Moraine) are in our sectional and we want to play some of those comparable teams for seeding,” Verona coach Jen Faulkner said.
It was a big week for Verona junior Lilliah Blum who scored eight goals in three games. Blum scored the Wildcats’ lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Kettle Moraine on Friday, April 29. She posted hat tricks in a 6-0 win over Janesville Craig on Thursday, April 28, at the Verona Soccer Stadium and a 4-0 victory over Sun Prairie on Tuesday, April 26.
“It was a big week for us with two conference games on our home turf,” Faulkner said.
Verona was scheduled to host Oregon, the top-ranked team in Division 2 and in the state, on Saturday, April 30, but the game was postponed because of a tornado watch. The game against the Panthers has been rescheduled for 7:15 p.m. on May 11, in Verona.
Kettle Moraine 2, Verona 1
Kettle Moraine sophomore Eiley Henderson scored two goals in the second half to edge the Wildcats.
Blum scored in the 60th minute to cut Kettle Moraine’s lead to one goal.
“We got the momentum with that goal and we thought we would get another one, but came up a little shy,” Faulkner said.
Verona senior goaltender Elsa Queoff had six saves.
Verona 6, Janesville Craig 0
Blum scored four goals to lead the Wildcats to a rout against Janesville Craig on April 28, in Janesville.
“She’s an incredible soccer player,” Faulkner said of Blum. “She came up big, finding the back of the net. We are happy to have her on the team. She has a knack for finding the back of the net. She’s a talented goal scorer.”
Verona’s Elena Risgaard scored on an assist by Blum at 1 minute, 34 seconds. About seven minutes later, Blum scored to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead at the half.
Faulkner said the team’s goal was to score in the first five minutes against the Cougars.
“We started slow a few of our previous games,” she said. “Our goal was to be ready at the first whistle and put it in the back of the net quickly. If we get a lead it allows us to dictate the possession game we want to play.”
Verona exploded for four goals in the second half. Blum netted a hat trick in the second half. The Wildcats outshot the Cougars, 16-3.
Blum scored her second goal at 43:45. About three minutes later, she scored her third goal on an assist by Jenna Albert to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead. She then scored at 59:44 and Courtney Schmidt found the back of the net on an assist by Annie Nick at 78:45 to cap the scoring.
Verona goalkeeper JoJo Rosenfeld had three saves.
Verona 4, Sun Prairie 0
Blum had a hat trick to lead the Wildcats to a shutout against Sun Prairie on April 26, in Verona.
Blum scored her first goal on an assist from Eily Duffy at 37:52. Linsey Trapino scored on an assist by Blum at 38:43 to give Verona a 2-0 lead at the half.
Blum scored two second-half goals. She scored at 42:55 to give the Wildcats a three-goal lead The final goal she scored came at 48:01.
Queoff had two saves.