For the second straight year, the Verona girls soccer team won a WIAA Division 1 regional championship and is headed to a sectional.
Verona (14-1-1), ranked sixth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, knocked off Waukesha South 5-0 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final on Saturday, June 4, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
“Winning a regional championship feels really good because last year we beat Waunakee in a battle,” said Verona sophomore forward Izzy Plesac. “Winning another one is a great test for us.”
The tests will only get more challenging. The third-seeded Wildcats were coming off a 10-0 victory over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, May 31, in a Division 1 regional semifinal in Verona.
Verona advances and will play at Kettle Moraine in a Division 1 sectional semifinal on Thursday, June 9. Kettle Moraine (11-5-1), ranked eighth, edged Middleton 2-1 in overtime in another regional final. The Lasers handed Verona its only loss this season, 2-1 on April 29.
Verona 5, Waukesha South 0
Junior midfielder Lilliah Blum scored three goals to lead Verona to a shutout against Waukesha South in a Division 1 regional championship on June 4, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Verona outshot Waukesha South 17-2. The Wildcats put the game away with three goals in the second half.
“We will have to come in with more intensity and play harder than we did today,” Plesac said after the win over Beloit Memorial in the regional semifinal. “We expect Waukesha South to come out hard. We heard they were strong players.”
Verona junior Sotera Boado scored a goal in the seventh minute to give Verona an early edge. Blum scored her first goal on an assist by Molly Armstrong at 16:20. The Wildcats carried the two-goal lead into the half. Verona senior goalkeeper Elsa Queoff had two saves in the game and posted a shutout.
Blum scored her second goal at 51:16. About 10 minutes later, she scored to net the hat trick on an assist by Eily Duffy to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 4-0. Plesac scored on a pass by Blum at 63:47.
Verona 10, Beloit Memorial 0
Plesac netted a hat trick as the Wildcats bashed the Purple Knights in a Division 1 regional semifinal on May 30, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Blum scored two goals and had one assist. Armstrong scored two goals and Courtney Schmidt had one goal and three assists to help the Wildcats roll to the victory. Verona erupted for six goals in the first 14 minutes of the first half and outshot the Purple Knights 32-0 in the game.
Plesac struck first at 5:10 on an assist by Blum. About two minutes later, Blum scored on a pass from Plesac. Armstrong scored her first goal on an assist by Schmidt at 8:57 to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-0.
“It felt good to start it out with a goal and get it rolling,” Plesac said.
Plesac can play forward or midfielder. She said she prefers playing forward because she can set up more goal scoring opportunities by dribbling and turning and shooting from the outside.
Verona then scored three goals in less than a three minute stretch. Junior forward Linsey Trapino scored on an assist by Schmidt at 11:29. Only 25 seconds later, Plesac scored her second goal to give the Wildcats a 5-0 lead. Blum scored her second goal at 14:01 on a pass from Duffy to give the Wildcats a six-goal lead at the half.
Verona coach Jen Faulkner said the team executed well the first 16 minutes.
“After that we started playing more individually than as a team,” Faulkner said. “We need to play more team soccer as we move forward in the tournament. We have a diverse attack with our speed and when we tap into that we will be tough.”
In the second half, Schmidt’s goal came on a pass from Elena Risgaard at 41:39. Less than six minutes later, Armstrong scored on an assist by Duffy to give Verona a 8-0 lead. Senior defender Lauren Simonett scored in the 54th minute on an assist from Schmidt. Plesac capped the scoring with a goal in the 71st minute on an assist from Trapino.
“Our main focus is on crossing the ball and getting a head or body on it,” Plesac said. “On every ball that comes in, we wanted to make sure we got bodies in the box.”
The Wildcats had a big edge in corner kicks. Improving the attack on corner kicks is one area Verona will work on.
“We didn’t execute well on corner kicks,” Faulkner said. “It certainly is an area we can improve. We kicked a lot of balls out of bounds.”
Sectional preview
The WIAA Division 1 Waunakee sectional features three of the state’s top-eight ranked teams.
In one sectional semifinal, fourth-ranked and top-seeded Waunakee (19-1-2) will host fourth-seeded Madison West (13-3-1). Verona (14-1-1), ranked sixth will play at eighth-ranked Kettle Moraine (11-5-1) in the other sectional semifinal. The winners of both games will face off in a sectional championship on Saturday, June 11, in Waunakee.
Waunakee has won 15 straight games since a scoreless tie against top-ranked Muskego (14-1-3) on April 19. The Warriors posted 15 straight shutouts, before clipping Mukwonago 2-1 in a regional final on June 4.
Verona won the Big Eight Conference championship for the second straight year. Kettle Moraine finished third in the Classic Eight Conference behind champion Muskego and second-place Waukesha West (12-2-4). The Lasers are looking to make a second straight state appearance after beating Madison West in a sectional final last season. The top three teams from the Classic Eight all advanced to the sectional.
Kettle Moraine handed Verona its only loss this season. The Lasers lost three of their past six games to top-five ranked teams, including a 5-2 loss to Whitefish Bay, the No. 3-ranked team in Division 2, a 1-0 loss to Muskego and a 4-0 loss to Brookfield Central, the No. 2-ranked team in Division 2.
In the first meeting, Kettle Moraine sophomore Eiley Henderson scored two goals to beat the Wildcats.
Madison West (13-3-1) finished second in the Big Eight behind Verona. The Regents shutout Madison Memorial 4-0 in a regional final on June 4. The Regents beat the Wildcats 1-0 in a Division 1 sectional semifinal last season.
Madison West is 7-0-1 in its past eight games. Verona beat Madison West 4-0 on April 21 at Madison College. The Regents have posted 10 shutouts this year.