For senior forward Linsey Trapino, the Verona girls soccer team's 1-1 tie against Middleton was a sign of relief, but unfinished business.
After giving up their first goal in Big Eight Conference play, Trapino scored a game-tying goal on an assist by senior Jenna Albert at 70 minutes, 35 seconds. Trapino charged down the field on the left wing and beat a defender and the keeper by burying a shot inside the near post and then tumbling into a somersault before she was mobbed by teammates.
“As soon as I was on that run and I knew it was me, the defender and the goalie I was going to kick it as hard as I could and hopefully it would do something,” Trapino said. “I couldn’t really see much. I was just trusting the shot.”
Verona (10-1-1, 6-0-1 Big Eight) trails Madison West (9-1-1, 7-0) by two points in the conference race. The Wildcats can clinch a conference championship with wins over Madison La Follette on Tuesday, May 16, and a victory over Madison West on Thursday, May 18, at VAHS.
“It’s definitely not something we wanted,” Trapino said of the tie against the Cardinals. “We wanted all wins, no losses and no ties. The fact that we can say we haven’t been defeated yet is a big thing for us.”
Verona junior goalkeeper JoJo Rosenfeld made a save in the 77th minute that secured the tie against the Cardinals.
“They came out hard,” Rosenfeld said. “I don’t think we quite expected them to come out that hard against us. We definitely picked it up in order to tie it back up after we realized they wanted it just as much as we did.”
Even though Verona didn’t knock off Middleton, Rosenfeld is still confident in her ability and the Wildcats’ back line.
“I think we are in a pretty good spot,” Rosenfeld said. “I think West is the next team we have to crack down on. I was a little disappointed tonight. I think it is a game we could have won. Now we just have to look forward to the next one and finish out the conference tough.”
The Wildcats and Cardinals played to a scoreless first half.
Middleton tried to funnel the ball to the midfield where they could use double teams on Verona senior midfielder Lilliah Blum, a University of Utah commit. They used some offsides traps on the ball inside the 18-yard box and tried to prevent the Wildcats’ forwards from using their speed to chase down long passes or through balls on the outside.
“It’s something we don’t like because me as a winger, I like that big run through,” Trapino said. “They cut that off for me, which is another challenge to try to find me out wide. It’s all about adjusting. We had to play it through the midfield in order to find that wing space because balls were not going to be played with those offsides traps. It’s not a style we are used to.”