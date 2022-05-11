Entering her junior year, Linsey Trapino had a list of accomplishments from playing club soccer with the Madison 56ers, but had yet to play in a high school game.
Trapino missed all of last season with a torn ACL. Two years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the spring sports season. She’s fit right in as an attacking left-side forward for the Wildcats this season. Trapino scored four goals in two Verona games last week.
“It brings so much joy to my life,” Trapino said of soccer. “It felt good to finally get on the field and working with our team. I think our team is a huge family so playing on the field with all of us, being able to win these games and score those goals together just brings happiness to all of us.”
Verona (6-1, 4-0 Big Eight), ranked ninth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, beat Appleton North 5-2 in a nonconference game on Saturday, April 7, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium. The Wildcats also steamrolled their way to a 13-0 win over Janesville Parker on Thursday, May 5, in Janesville.
“This is our year,” Verona junior midfielder Jenna Albert said. “Winning state is our goal. There is a lot of talent on this team and I think it’s possible.”
Only time will tell if Verona is a team that can reach the pinnacle game in Milwaukee.
The Wildcats have their biggest week of the season this week with three games in a three-day stretch. Verona was scheduled to play at Middleton in a Big Eight Conference showdown on Tuesday, May 10. Madison Memorial (3-0), ranked No. 10, also remains unbeaten with 4-0 Verona. Middleton, Madison West and Sun Prairie are each 2-1 in conference. Verona also is scheduled to play at Oregon, the top-ranked team in the state and in Division 2, on Wednesday, May 11, at Huntoon Field.
“I’m pretty confident our team can win,” Albert said. “We will have to bring it for the full 80 minutes when we play them. We totally can bring it to Oregon and Middleton.”
Middleton was ranked seventh in Division 1, before losing back-to-back games to Madison Memorial 1-0 on April 27 and 2-0 to Columbia, Illinois in the Burlington, Iowa Invite on April 29. Verona will host Madison Memorial in the regular season finale on Tuesday, May 24.
“We don’t put a lot of thought into the rankings right now,” Verona coach Jen Faulkner said. “Our job is to prepare for the next game and do our best. Middleton and Oregon will both be very good competitors and it’s going to be two big games in a row.”
Verona 5, Appleton North 2
Trapino scored two goals and had one assist to propel the Wildcats to a nonconference win over Appleton North on May 7, in Verona.
With the loss, Appleton North drops to 8-5-1 and along with Oshkosh West is 4-0 in the Fox Valley Association, just behind Kimberly (4-0-1).
The Wildcats had three different players score. Albert also scored two goals for the Wildcats.
“I think one of our assets is the fact that we have a lot of kids who can find the back of the net,” Faulkner said. “Teams can write a defensive plan to manage one player or maybe two. When you have a little bit of an arsenal like we do it’s hard to make a defensive plan to manage all of them.”
Albert scored a goal on a cross from Trapino at 12 minutes, 42 seconds.
“It felt amazing to score,” Albert said. “I always know Linsey is going to cross it somehow I’m always there. I just ran in, popped it off the girl and hit it around the goalie and it worked.”
Both Albert and Trapino play club soccer for the Madison 56ers.
“We have a lot of chemistry,” Albert said.
The Wildcats and Lightning were tied at 1 at the half.
Faulkner said at the half, the team talked about possessing the ball and building up solid play.
“The girls did a good job of putting that plan into place,” she said.
Albert looked like she would give the Wildcats a two-goal lead. Albert had a shot ricochet off the top cross bar in the 46th minute. About 30 seconds later, senior Izzy Plesac scored on an assist by Lilliah Blum to give Verona a 2-1 lead. Trapino raced in from the left wing and snuck in a shot just inside the near post to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead. Blum scored after getting a rebound from Albert’s free kick at 52:41 to extend Verona’s lead to 4-1.
After the Lightning cut the Wildcats’ lead to two goals in the 62nd minute, Verona responded. Trapino scored her second goal on an assist from Molly Armstrong.
Trapino got a yellow card for barreling into an Appleton North defender trying to be aggressive and get a shot on net. She left the game for a few minutes, but came back to play the final four minutes. After a cool down on the bench, she wasn’t too concerned about the risk of getting a red card and a one-game suspension that would force her to miss the Middleton game.
“I got a little irritated when the yellow card came on me,” Trapino said. “I just tried to cool myself up mentally because I get really hearted to the point where I just keep going and going. I took a couple of deep breaths and when I went back in I was more calm. I just had to play smarter, not harder.”
Verona 13, Janesville Parker 0
Four players each scored two goals to power the Wildcats by Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference game on May 5, in Janesville.
Albert, Plesac, Trapino and Blum each scored two goals to lead the Wildcats. Verona exploded for 12 goals in the first half. The Wildcats outshot the Vikings 20-0.
Albert struck first with a goal at 1:15. She scored her second goal on an assist by Armstrong at 6:28. Plesac scored two goals in a 2-minute stretch. She scored her second goal on an assist by Armstrong at 13:22 to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead.
Armstrong finished with one goal and two assists. Other first-half goals came from Evalyn Lotta, Elena Risgaard, senior Lauren Simonett, two goals by Trapino and two goals from Blum.
Verona’s Sotera Boado scored in the 55th minute on an assist by Risgaard.