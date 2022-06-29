Verona junior forward Lilliah Blum was named second-team all-state by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association recently.
The Wildcats had three players earn all-state honors. Both senior Lauren Simonett at defender and junior midfielder Linsey Trapino were honorable mention all-state.
Blum, who was named the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year, about one week ago, scored 32 goals and had 15 assists, to lead the Wildcats to a second straight conference championship.
Trapino finished second on the team in goals (15) and added five assists. Simonett scored four goals and had six assists. She was the linchpin of a defense that posted 11 shutouts this season.
Verona is the only team to tie Oregon, which capped the season ranked No. 1 in the nation, after winning a Division 2 state championship 1-0 over Whitefish Bay. The Wildcats finished the season 14-2-1, ranked No. 6 in Division 1 with both losses coming to Kettle Moraine.
Oregon senior Zoey Pagels, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit, was named the player of the year.