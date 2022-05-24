Verona junior forward Lilliah Blum scored seven goals to lead the Wildcats to three wins last week.
Verona (11-1-1, 8-0 Big Eight) knocked off Madison East 6-0 on Tuesday, May 17, at Breese Stevens Field in Madison and Beloit Memorial 11-0 on Thursday, May 19, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium to clinch the conference championship. It’s the second straight year the Wildcats have won the Big Eight title. However, after earning a co-championship with Middleton last season, the Wildcats earned an outright championship this year.
Blum scored four goals to lead Verona to a 5-1 win over McFarland in a nonconference game on Saturday, May 21, in Verona.
Verona received the No. 3 seed in the third sectional grouping. The Wildcats will host 14th-seeded Beloit Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday. May 31. If Verona wins that first-round game, Verona would face the winner of sixth-seeded Waukesha South or 11th-seeded Madison East in a regional championship on Saturday, June 4. Waunakee is the top sectional seed.
The Wildcats locked up the Big Eight Conference championship with the victory against Beloit Memorial. Verona is unbeaten in conference with 24 points with one game left against second-place Madison Memorial (6-1-1) with 19 points. Verona was scheduled to host Madison Memorial on Tuesday, May 24.
Verona 5, McFarland 1
Blum netted a hat truck to lead the Wildcats past the Spartans on May 21, in Verona.
Verona scored three goals in the first half and outshot the Spartans 14-10 in the game. Blum scored the first goal at 4 minutes, 57 seconds. Molly Armstrong gave the Wildcats a 2-0 lead with a goal on an assist by Blum at 16:30. After McFarland cut it to a one goal lead on Ava Dean’s goal at 23:33, it didn’t take long for the Wildcats to answer.
Blum scored her second goal at 24:01 to give Verona a 3-1 lead at the half.
In the second half, both Blum and Izzy Plesac scored to put the game away.
Verona goalie JoJo Rosenfeld had nine saves.
Verona 11, Beloit Memorial 0
Junior forward Linsey Trapino scored two goals to power Verona to a shutout against Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game on May 19, in Verona.
The Wildcats scored nine goals in the first half and outshot the Purple Knights 21-0. Verona senior defender Lauren Simonett scored on an assist by Blum at 3:55. Blum then scored on an assist from Ava Hoeve at 6:15. Two minutes later, Plesac scored on a pass from Simonett to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead.
Trapino scored both of her goals in the first half. The other first-half goals for the Wildcats came from Reagan Sutter, Hoeve, Evalyn Lotta and Armstrong.
Verona’s Eily Duffy scored in the 44th minute. Taylor Pertzborn scored on an assist by Sutter in the 59th minute.
Verona 6, Madison East 0
Verona junior midfielder Jenna Albert, Plesac and Blum each scored two goals to spearhead the Wildcats to a win over the Purgolders on May 17, at Breese Stevens Field.
Verona led Madison East just 1-0 at the half on Albert’s goal at 28:53. The Wildcats broke the game open with five goals in the second half. Verona scored three goals in the first six minutes of the second half.
Plesac scored on an assist by Simonett at 44:55. Less than a minute later, Blum scored to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-0. Plesac scored her second goal on a pass from Blum at 46:23. About 13 minutes later, Blum scored her second goal on an assist from Elena Risgaard. Albert capped the scoring with a goal on an assist by Trapino in the 67th minute.
Verona senior goalie Elsa Queoff had one save.