For the second straight season, the Verona girls soccer team tied with perennial state power Oregon.
The Wildcats earned a draw with the Panthers 1-1 in a nonconference regular-season finale on Thursday, May 25, in Verona.
Verona ended Big Eight Conference play with a 16-0 win over Janesville Parker on Tuesday, May 23, at Verona High School.
The Wildcats (14-1-3, 8-0-2 Big Eight) finished second in the Big Eight and will begin their postseason as the No. 3 seed, playing No. 14 Beloit Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, May 30. The winner will play in a regional final on Saturday, June 3.
Verona 1, Oregon 1
Both teams scored once in the first half and then played a scoreless second half.
Oregon – ranked No. 1 in Division 2 – struck first just seven minutes into the first half as Addison Werth scored a goal off an assist from Delaney Hoelker. Near the midway point of the first half, Verona’s Lilliah Blum equalized. Linsey Trapino assisted on the score.
Last year the team’s played to a dramatic 2-2 tie as Oregon scored two goals in the final three minutes.
Verona 16, Janesville Parker 0
Verona racked up 15 goals in the first half. Eily Duffy had a hat trick in the first 10 minutes of play for the Wildcats. Blum added a pair of scores.