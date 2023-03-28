The Verona girls soccer team ran through the Big Eight Conference last season before winning a regional championship and ending its season in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.
The Wildcats outscored their conference counterparts a combined 66-0 en route to finishing 9-0 in the Big Eight.
On the season, Verona gave up just nine goals.
Offensively, the Wildcats were led by senior Lilliah Blum, who was named the Big Eight’s Player of the Year last season as a junior. Blum scored a team-high 32 goals and had 15 assists.
Senior Linsey Trapino was named to the Big Eight’s first-team last season as a midfielder. Trapino finished second on the team in goals (15) and also added five assists.
Seniors Jenna Albert (midfielder) and Elena Risgaard (defender) were both Big Eight second-team selections last season. Junior forward Izzy Plesac received honorable mention all-conference recognition last year. Plesac finished third on the team in goals (12) last season.
Verona coach Jen Faulkner was named the conference’s Coach of the Year in 2022. The Wildcats finished their season 14-2-1. For the second consecutive season, Verona lost in a Division 1 sectional semifinal. After losing to Madison West two years ago, the Wildcats lost to Kettle Moraine 1-0 last season. Verona’s only two losses came to Kettle Moraine last season.
Verona was the only team to tie Oregon last year. The Panthers capped the season ranked No. 1 in the nation after winning a Division 2 state championship 1-0 over Whitefish Bay. The Wildcats finished the season ranked No. 6 in Division 1.
Madison West earned runner-up honors in the Big Eight last season with a 7-1-1 record, followed by third-place Madison Memorial at 6-2-1.
The Wildcats’ sectional includes Kettle Moraine, Madison West and Madison Memorial this season.