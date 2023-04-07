Verona's Eily Duffy races after a loose ball during the Wildcats' season-opening win over Oconomowoc on Thursday, April 6, at Oconomowoc High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
The Raccoons scored 8 minutes, 19 seconds into the game to take a 1-0 lead, but the Wildcats netted five unanswered goals to end the game – including an equalizer just 29 seconds after the opening-goal.
Verona head coach Jen Faulkner said she told her team at halftime that she was proud of how they responded to an early deficit.
“We’re going to have adversity, moments where we give up goals and make mistakes,” Faulkner said. “It’s how we react to it that makes the difference.”
Oconomowoc took its 1-0 lead when Brianna Kehl bounced in a shot from the top of the box after she received a pass from Eve Gricius that split a pair of Verona defenders.
Verona scored on its very next possession – working the ball in its defensive backfield before senior midfielder/forward Lilliah Blum drew in three defenders near the box. Blum then led a cutting Linsey Trapino – a fellow senior midfielder/forward – right in front of the goal with a pass where Trapino drove in the equalizing goal.
At 15:25, Blum found some space a few yards above the top of the box. With Oconomowoc goalie Marla Jorgenson favoring the right-side of the goal, Blum slotted a shot near the left post for a score.
Trapino returned the favor from the first goal with an assist on the score.
“Our first two (goals) showed some really good combination play,” Faulkner said. “That’s the game we hang our hats on.”
Junior forward Izzy Plesac gave the Wildcats an insurance goal at 44:12 in the second half when she rebounded and scored off a long shot from Trapino.
Blum added her second goal at 69:22 to make it 4-1. Sophomore midfielder/forward Eily Duffy capped the scoring at 5-1 when she sent a high-arching, running shot past Jorgenson’s head and into the back of the net. Freshman midfielder Tessa Poppen assisted on the score.
“It was a big win for us,” Faulkner said. “It was a great first game for us. We saw what we’re working with.”
Faulkner noted the win being big for sectional purposes as both teams are placed in the same Division 1 sectional.
The Wildcats will have one of their more anticipated matches of the season against Kettle Moraine on Thursday, April 13, in Verona. Kettle Moraine handed Verona its only two losses last season – including a season-ending defeat in a sectional semifinal match.
The Lasers and Wildcats are once again in the same sectional this season.
“We’re really excited about the season,” Faulkner said. “We have a lot of good energy and the kids have big dreams.”