Verona’s Lilliah Blum and Linsey Trapino were both named honorable mention all-state by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.
Both were vital cogs in leading Verona to a 17-2-3 season and a run to the Division 1 sectional. The Wildcats lost to Kettle Moraine 1-0 in a Division 1 sectional championship. It marks the second straight year Verona has lost to Kettle Moraine in the sectional. The Wildcats took second in the Big Eight with an 8-0-2 record, just one tie behind champion Madison West (9-0-1). Verona tied Madison West during the regular season, but beat the Regents 1-0 in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.
Blum, a University of Utah commit, led the team with 30 goals and had eight assists. Trapino was second on the team in goals (19) and had a team-high 12 assists.
Madison West junior Abbey Stanton was named second-team all-state. The Regents finished the season 13-2-2 and captured the Big Eight Conference championship with a 9-0-1 record.