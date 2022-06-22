Verona junior forward Lilliah Blum was named the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year.
Blum, who scored a team-high 32 goals and had 15 assists, recently also garnered first-team all-conference as a forward.
Blum is one of seven Verona players who received all-conference honors. Joining Blum as first-team all-conference selections are junior Linsey Trapino (midfielder) and senior Lauren Simonett (defender). Trapino finished second on the team in goals (15) and also added five assists. Simonett scored four goals and six assists and was an anchor for a Wildcat defense that racked up 11 shutouts and tied No. 1 nationally ranked Oregon, which won the Division 2 state championship.
Verona coach Jen Faulkner was named the conference’s coach of the year. The Wildcats, ranked No. 6 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, finished the season 14-2-1 and won the conference championship for the second straight year.
For the second consecutive season, Verona lost in a Division 1 sectional semifinal. After losing to Madison West last year, the Wildcats lost to Kettle Moraine 1-0 on June 9. It marked the second time this season Verona has lost to Kettle Moraine.
The trio of Wildcat players named second-team all-conference are junior Jenna Albert (midfielder), junior Elena Risgaard (defender) and senior Elsa Queoff (goalkeeper). Albert scored eight goals and had two assists.
Verona sophomore forward Izzy Plesac received honorable mention all-conference recognition. Plesac finished third on the team in goals (12).