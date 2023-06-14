Verona senior Lilliah Blum was named the Big Eight Conference’s Player of the Year on Saturday, June 10.
Blum – a University of Utah commit – was named first-team Big Eight All-Conference as a forward. She was one of three Wildcat players named to the first team. The other first-team all-conference selections were senior midfielder Linsey Trapino and senior defender Elena Risgaard.
Verona junior Izzy Plesac was named honorable mention all-conference at forward. Sophomore Eily Duffy was named honorable mention at midfielder. Senior Sotera Boado (defender) and junior JoJo Rosenfeld (goalkeeper) were also named honorable mention.
Verona finished the season 17-2-3 and lost to Kettle Moraine 1-0 for the second straight year in sectionals. The Wildcats took second in the Big Eight with an 8-0-2 record, just one tie behind champion Madison West (9-01). Verona tied Madison West during the regular season, but beat the Regents 1-0 in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.