In a showdown between two of the state’s top-three ranked teams, Verona lost to Muskego 3-0 on Friday, April 28, at Muskego High School.
The loss for Verona (8-1, 4-0 Big Eight) – ranked third in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll – snapped their eight-game winning streak.
Verona remained unbeaten in the Big Eight Conference with a 5-0 win over Madison Memorial on Thursday, April 27, at Verona Area High School and a 4-0 road victory over Madison East on Tuesday, April 25, at Breese Stevens Field.
Muskego 3, Verona 0
Muskego’s Anna Sikorski scored two goals to propel Muskego past Verona on April 29.
Verona goalkeeper JoJo Rosenfeld had three saves. Verona outshot Muskego 8-6.
Muskego struck first on Maggie Mattek’s goal on an assist by Sikorski at 27 minutes, 40 seconds. Sikorski scored both of her goals in the second half.
Verona 5, Madison Memorial 0
Senior midfielder Lilliah Blum had a hat trick for the second straight game to power Verona past Madison Memorial on April 27, in Verona.
The Wildcats scored three goals in the first half. Blum scored her first goal at 32:40. She scored her second goal about four minutes later on an assist by Ella McGinnis. Verona junior Izzy Plesac scored on a pass from Alexa Rupnow at 38:30 to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead at the half.
Blum recorded her hat trick after scoring on an assist by Jenna Albert in the 50th minute. Tessa Poppen capped the scoring with a goal on an assist by Linsey Trapino in the 78th minute.
The Wildcats outshot the Spartans 13-5. Rosenfeld had five saves.
Verona 4, Madison East 0
Blum scored three goals to lead the Wildcats past the Purgolders on April 25, in Verona.
Trapino scored at 2:40 to give the Wildcats an early lead. Blum – a University of Utah commit – scored her first goal at 33:58 to give Verona a 2-0 lead at the half.
Verona outshot Madison East 13-0. Blum scored her second goal at 56:15. She picked up her third goal at 66:20.