Senior midfielder Lilliah Blum scored seven goals to lead the Verona girls soccer team to four wins in a five-day stretch last week.
The highlight for Verona (5-0, 1-0 Big Eight) was a 2-0 win over Kettle Moraine – ranked sixth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. The Wildcats – ranked No. 8 – avenged two losses to Kettle Moraine from last year, including a 1-0 loss in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal.
“I think that just brought our whole team happiness,” said Verona senior forward Linsey Trapino, who scored both goals against Kettle Moraine. “It just gave us an eye opener for the rest of the season of what we are capable of. It’s a good way to start off the season early. I think that is just our starting point. We have a lot of things to prove, but we are only going up from here.”
Verona began the stretch with a 4-0 victory over Sun Prairie East in the Big Eight Conference opener on Tuesday, April 11, in Sun Prairie. The Wildcats faced an early test with three games in three straight days. That big stretch included a win over Kettle Moraine and two wins in the Cardinal Classic.
Verona rolled by Oshkosh West in the first game of the Cardinal Classic on Friday, April 14, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium. The Wildcats then clipped Neenah 2-0 in the second game of the Cardinal Classic on Saturday, April 15, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Verona coach Jen Faulkner said playing three games in three days will help prepare the Wildcats for the Big Eight Conference season.
“Last night was a big emotional game and took everything out of them,” Faulkner said of Verona’s win over Kettle Moraine. “We worked really hard this year to build a competitive schedule so we can be tested all year long. We get a test inside the conference, but we have to get a good test outside the conference as well. We have to play good teams like we are now to prepare for the long run.”
Verona 2, Neenah 0
Blum – a University of Utah commit – scored two goals to lead Verona past Neenah on April 15, in the second game of the Cardinal Classic.
Blum scored her first goal on an assist by sophomore midfielder Molly Armstrong at 11 minutes, 30 seconds. Blum scored her second goal on Armstrong’s second assist at 48:50.
Verona goalkeeper JoJo Rosenfeld had two saves.
Verona 5, Oshkosh West 0
Blum netted a hat trick and senior forward Linsey Trapino scored two goals to power the Wildcats past Oshkosh West in the first game of the Cardinal Classic on April 14, in Verona.
Verona senior midfielder Jenna Albert had a long pass down the field that Trapino used her speed to track down and pounded in a goal on the breakaway at 34:24.
Both teams had scoring chances in the first 30 minutes before the Wildcats broke through. Verona junior forward Izzy Plesac had a shot sail over the top cross bar. Trapino had a shot off a cross just wide of the post in the 34th minute. Only 24 seconds later, she capitalized on the breakaway.
“I think we had a rough start,” Faulkner said. “We have tired legs. I love the rebound in the second half. They started to play together and let the ball do the work and moved the ball.”
Trapino scored her second goal on a penalty kick at 38:16 to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
“It’s all teamwork,” Trapino said. “Without my team around me I wouldn’t have been capable of it. As long as we keep working together anything is possible and any goal is possible.”
Verona broke the game open with three goals in the second half, including Blum scoring twice off corner kicks.
Blum scored her first goal on a header off Trapino’s corner kick at 443:17.
“I never score a lot off corners,” Blum said. “Once I saw it, I knew I just had to hit it. Once I did that, I could feel the energy building up and hyping everyone up. We were on a roll after that.”
Faulkner said Trapino served some perfect passes on corner kicks.
“We haven’t always got on the end of those and today we did,” she said. “We have to make good on those opportunities because you don’t get many of them.”
Blum said at the half Faulkner stressed attacking Oshkosh West from the outside since the defense was compacted in the middle of the field most of the first half.
“When we had those corner (kicks) we were able to find the pockets and get through them and not just going in the middle,” she said.
Blum then scored a left-footed goal at 45:24 to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 4-0. Blum scored her third goal by kicking a corner kick by Trapino out of the air into the back of the net.
Verona outshot Oshkosh West 16-0.
Verona 2, Kettle Moraine 0
Trapino scored two goals in the second half to lift Verona over Kettle Moraine in a nonconference clash on April 13, in Verona.
After a scoreless first half, the Wildcats capitalized when Trapino scored on a pass by Plesac at 42:33. About 15 minutes later, Trapino scored her second goal on an assist by Albert.
Rosenfeld had a game-high five saves.
“We had something to prove and we showed out and proved it,” Blum said.
Verona 4, Sun Prairie East 0
The Wildcats jumped on the Cardinals with two goals in the first 12 minutes and cruised to a Big Eight Conference victory on April 11, in Sun Prairie.
Blum scored at 7:16 to give the Wildcats an early advantage. Blum scored her second goal on an assist by Plesac at 11:16.
The Wildcats outshot the Cardinals 10-0. Trapino scored on an assist by Albert at 44:40. Verona sophomore Eily Duffy then scored on a pass by Trapino at 71:30 to cap the scoring.