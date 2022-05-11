The Verona girls soccer team took control of the Big Eight Conference title race after a 2-0 win over Middleton on Tuesday, May 10, at Firefighter’s Park.
With the win, the Wildcats moved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the Big Eight standings. Madison Memorial entered Tuesday tied with Verona at 4-0, but the Spartans suffered a 2-1 loss to Madison East.
Courtney Schmidt gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal in the 19th minute. Linsey Trapino put Verona up 2-0 with a goal in the 37th. Lilliah Blum assisted on the score. Elsa Queoff collected two saves in the win.
Verona is yet to allow a goal in conference play, outscoring opponents 29-0.