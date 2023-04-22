The Verona girls soccer team shutout Sun Prairie West 2-0 in a Big Eight win to give head coach Jen Faulkner her 100th career win on Thursday, April 20, at Sun Prairie West High School.
The Wildcats (6-0, 2-0 Big Eight) scored one goal in each half. In the 24th minute, Linsey Trapino scored off an assist from Izzy Plesac. In the 56th minute, Lilliah Blum made it 2-0. Plesac assisted again on the goal.
Verona – ranked No. 5 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association's Division 1 poll – has five clean sheets to start the season, giving up just one goal in six games.