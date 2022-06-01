Verona junior midfielder Lilliah Blum scored four goals to lead the Wildcats to a 8-0 win over Madison Memorial in the Big Eight Conference regular-season finale on Tuesday, May 24, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Verona (12-1-1, 9-0 Big Eight), ranked sixth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, captured the conference title outright. It comes one year after the Wildcats shared the conference championship with Middleton. The Wildcats didn’t give up a goal in conference all season.
Blum scored her first goal at 5 minutes, 58 seconds. Junior forward Linsey Trapino then scored on an assist by senior Lauren Simonett at 9:20. Trapino scored her second goal on an assist from Blum at 21:45 to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead.
Verona closed the first half strong with two goals in the final nine minutes. Eily Duffy scored on an assist from Simonett at 31:25. Blum netted a hat trick with a goal on an assist by Duffy at 35:31 to give the Wildcats a 5-0 lead at the half.
Blum scored two goals in the second half. The first came on an assist by Trapino in the 44th minute. The second goal of the half came on an assist by Molly Armstrong in the 50th minute. Senior Elsa Queoff, the Wildcats’ usual starting goalie, scored a goal on a penalty kick at 62:08 to cap the scoring.