Linsey Trapino bent down to strategically place the ball on the right side of the goal in a shootout against Middleton.
As she approached the ball, Trapino used her left foot to knock in a penalty kick goal to propel the Verona girls soccer team to a 4-3 shootout win over Big Eight Conference rival Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship on Saturday, June 3, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
“Going into it, I thought I was going to throw up,” said Trapino, a Minnesota St. Cloud State commit, about the tense moment. “As soon as I got to the line, I knew it was now or never. Our senior season was on the line and I had to kick it as hard as I could. I just had to hope on my shot and pray on myself.”
After scoring the game-winning goal, Trapino ran to midfield where she was tackled in celebration by teammates.
“My whole body just took over in excitement,” she said. “I was just kind of flabbergasted that we got to move on. They are such a big rival.”
Verona (16-1-3) – ranked third in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll – advances to play Big Eight rival Madison West in a Division 1 sectional semifinal on Thursday, June 8, at Madison College. This marks the third straight year the Wildcats have advanced to the sectional.
“It feels amazing, especially since we tied them earlier in the season,” Verona keeper JoJo Rosenfeld said of the victory over Middleton. “The fact that we were able to put that out in penalty kicks is really incredible. The road is not done yet. We still have four more games to be state champs.”
The Wildcats opened the postseason with a 10-0 win over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, May 30, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Verona 1, Middleton, shootout
After two overtime periods, the game went to a penalty kick shootout. Middleton scored on its first three PKs. The Wildcats got goals in the shootout from senior Elena Risgaard, freshman Ella McGinnis and sophomore Eily Duffy.
JoJo Rosenfeld made a diving deflection on Middleton senior Dalina Jonuzi’s shot that went wide of the post. The first three shots all went to the left post, Rosenfeld’s right, but she didn’t want to read too much into the Cardinals’ tendencies even though she thwarted their fourth attempt to the left.
“I try not to think about it too much if they have a pattern or repeat,” Rosenfeld said. “I just try to read my cues as best as possible. I either make an educated guess or react if it’s moving slow enough. I think the biggest thing as a goalkeeper is to keep a positive mindset and just enjoy it because if you get too down or too competitive in it it’s going to hurt that much more if you let in a goal. If you just enjoy the process you stay out of your head a little bit.”
Verona senior Lilliah Blum’s shot was saved by Middleton sophomore goalkeeper Lydia Paulsen.
Middleton senior Marley Mladucky’s shot ricocheted off the post and that set the stage for Trapino’s heroics.
“It always feels great to win,” Verona coach Jen Faulkner said. “We are so proud of the way the girls played. They played hard, they played long and they deserved to win. They have their eye on the end and they want to be playing in the middle of June in Milwaukee.”
Rosenfeld and the Verona defense have not allowed a single goal this postseason.
“JoJo does a great job of mining her net with PKs,” Faulkner said. “She did a great job in the net. PKs is never a great way to settle a game, but it feels good to come out on the front end of that one.”
Both teams had plenty of opportunities to win the game in regulation.
For the Cardinals, Jonuzi had a free kick sail wide to the right in the 45th minute. Middleton sophomore defender Ursula Anstaett had a shot go over the top crossbar in the 46th minute.
It appeared like Duffy would give the Wildcats a lead, but her shot went wide of the near post in the 47th minute. Trapino popped up a shot in the box at 64:01, but Paulsen made the stop.
After Blum was tripped, the Wildcats received a free kick in the 68th minute, but Risgaard’s shot went over the top crossbar.
Rosenfeld had a diving save in the 85th minute to preserve a scoreless game. In the second overtime, Blum fired a shot at the net that was saved by Paulsen.
The Cardinals pressured low on the Wildcats’ attack and relied on double teams on Blum.
“I think our girls were dynamic and found ways to get offensive opportunities,” Faulkner said. “Moving forward we need to capitalize on those. This is the drawback of playing teams we have already played in conference is that they have seen us.”
Verona 10, Beloit Memorial 0
Both Blum and junior forward Izzy Plesac netted hat tricks to lead the Verona to a 10-0 win over Beloit Memorial in a Division 1 regional semifinal May 30, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Verona scored all 10 goals in the first 39 minutes of the game and won on the mercy rule. Blum – a University of Utah commit – scored her first goal on an assist from Trapino at 2 minutes, 30 seconds. Only 30 seconds later, Plesac scored on an assist from Blum. Duffy scored on a pass from Trapino at 4:15 to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-0.
Duffy scored her second goal on an assist by Blum at 10:25. Senior midfielder Reagan Sutter scored on a pass from Duffy at 19:45 and Blum scored at 28:08 to give Verona a 6-0 advantage. The Wildcats scored four goals in the final nine minutes.
Plesac scored her second goal on a pass from freshman Tessa Poppen at 30:15. Only 25 seconds later, Mia Vandermause scored on an assist from Blum. Only a minute later, Blum scored her third goal on an assist from sophomore forward Molly Armstrong. Plesac capped the scoring with a goal at 39:38.