Most teams would happily take a draw up against the state’s top-ranked team.
But context was king on Wednesday.
Verona led by two goals with less than three minutes to play, but Oregon rallied late to earn a 2-2 draw in a nonconference girls soccer game on May 11 at Huntoon Field in Oregon.
“They’re (Oregon) a good team, they’re gonna go far,” Verona head coach Jen Faulkner said. “It’s tough to swallow because I think that for a lot of the time we outplayed them. It’s a game of inches and minutes so you have to give them credit there.”
Verona (7-1-1) — ranked No. 8 in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association — scored twice in the first half to take a 2-0 lead into the break. It looked like the Wildcats were going to give the Panthers (13-0-1) — ranked No. 1 in Division 2 and overall in the state — their first loss of the season but goals in the 78th and 79th minutes tied the game at 2-2.
Junior forward Lilliah Blum gave Verona the lead in the 19th minute off a deflected shot. Fellow junior forward Linsey Trapino assisted on the goal.
Blum returned the favor in the 32nd as she found Trapino who hit a curving loft shot above and to the right of Oregon senior goalie Payton Lang.
“They both were very offensive-minded in that first half,” Faulkner said of Trapino and Blum. “That always plays out well for us.”
The Panthers nearly cut the deficit in half after a corner kick led to a large scrum in front of the Verona goal in the 60th minute. Verona senior goalie Elsa Queoff then came up with a save in the 65th to keep the Wildcat shutout going.
“Elsa played outstanding,” Faulkner said. “She’s been getting better and better every game. She made some big saves tonight.”
Finally 77:11 into the game, Oregon broke through. Junior midfielder Aubree Caya got a foot on the ball and drove it past two defenders and Queoff.
Oregon players celebrated, but quickly ran back to midfield to place the ball. The Panthers frantically pressured and it paid off when senior Ella Wirtz made a big run from her defensive position to assist on the game-tying score to senior forward Zoey Pagels with less than two minutes to go in the 79th.
“I think our backline played outstanding all the way through,” Faulkner said. “They marked, covered and cleared well. They took their chances offensively when they needed to. I can’t say enough about our backline. Just kind of ran out of gas.”
Verona 2, Middleton 0
Verona took control of the Big Eight Conference title race after a 2-0 win over Middleton on Tuesday, May 10, at Firefighter’s Park.
With the win, the Wildcats moved to 5-0 in the Big Eight standings. Madison Memorial entered Tuesday tied with Verona at 4-0, but the Spartans suffered a 2-1 loss to Madison East.
Courtney Schmidt gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal in the 19th minute. Trapino put Verona up 2-0 with a goal in the 37th. Blum assisted on the score. Queoff collected two saves in the win.
Verona is yet to allow a goal in conference play, outscoring opponents 29-0.