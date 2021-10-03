Eight different swimmers won individual races for the Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swimming team during the Wildcats’ 125-36 Big Eight Conference dual win over Madison West on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Beloit Memorial High School.
The Wildcats finished fourth at the Middleton Relays on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Beloit Memorial High School.
VA/MH 125, Madison West 36
Sophomore Emmy Bennin won the first individual event of the night with a time of 2 minutes, 9.44 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle. Freshman Ava Newman won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:21.40. In the 50 free, sophomore Lake Brita clocked in at 26.61 to win the event.
Freshman Monica Schmidt finished first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:01.47. Fellow freshman Amelia McCartney earned the top time in the 100 free with a 58.52.
Senior Kenzie Zuehl finished with a time of 5:32.25 in the 500 free to place first. Junior Amber Burdette (100 backstroke, 1:10.22) and sophomore Isabella Gnewuch (100 breaststroke, 1:11.60) also swam to first-place finishes for VA/MH.
In the 200 medley relay, senior Maia Blas, junior Mandy Beggs, senior Tola Klabough and Zuehl teamed up for a top finish with a 2:03.58. Freshmen Addisyn Roswold and Annabelle Fowler teamed up with Bennin and Schmidt in the 200 free relay to win with a 1:46.01.
In the final event of the night, senior Claire Lodico, Klabough, McCartney and Newman finished first in the 400 free relay with a 3:53.81.
Middleton Relays
The Wildcats took fourth at the seven-team invitational.
Middleton finished first with 422 points, followed by Madison West’s 378.
Fowler, Bennin, Klabough and Blas came away with VA/MH’s only first-place finish at the invite, winning the 4x25 freestyle relay with a time of 47.84.