Verona sophomore Emily Spielman had a hand in winning four events to power the Wildcats to a 128-42 Big Eight Conference dual meet win over Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Beloit.
Spielman won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 18.42 seconds and took first in the 500 freestyle (5:28.89). Spielman teamed with Annabelle Fowler, Lydia Slager and Brita Lake to win the 200 medley relay (2:00.87). In the 400 free relay, Slager teamed with Jadyn Gilbert, Addisyn Roswold and Spielman to finish first (3:59.15).
The Wildcats (6-1 Big Eight) won 10 of the 11 events. Verona swept the top three spots in the 200 medley relay, 200 IM, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.
“We gave the girls a break from swimming their regular events,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “Most swam new events for the first time this season. It was a busy week leading up to homecoming, taking away some of our usual team-energy. The team swam hard and had fun.”
Junior teammate Isabella Gnewuch won the 200 free (2:02.22) and took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.11).
Roswold finished first in the 100 back (1:04.97) and sophomore teammate Monica Schmidt won the 100 free (56.85). Freshman Annika Curran took first in the 100 fly (1:01.89) and Amelia McCartney won the 50 free (26.04).
Verona was scheduled to swim its next conference dual meet at Madison East on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Wildcats’ divers will then be at the Middleton Diving Invitational on Friday, Sept. 30, and at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1.