Verona Area/Mount Horeb sophomore Isabella Gnewuch posted three top-four finishes in the Waukesha South Blackshirt Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The Wildcats finished fourth in the 18-team invite with 206 points at Waukesha South High School.
“I thought overall the team looked more comfortable than a week ago swimming against high level competition,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said.
Verona sophomore Annika Rufenacht finished second in the Verona Area/Mount Horeb Diving Invitational on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Verona Natatorium.
On Friday, Sept. 17, VA/MH lost a Big Eight Conference dual meet to Middleton 112-74 at Verona Area High School.
Wuerger said the meet against Middleton was originally scheduled as a road conference meet, but then switched to VAHS due to water circulation issues with Middleton's pool.
“I thought the team swam well Friday night,” Wuerger said. “The meet was closer than the score indicates. If a few more close races had gone our way, the team scores would have been very close. Middleton has more depth than any other team in the state, so it was a great opportunity for the team to race against other strong swimmers.”
Verona Diving Invitational
Rufenahct racked up a score of 404.85 points, 7.15 points away from champion Rian Wells of Madison West.
The Wildcats had three competitors in the field of 32 divers. Julija Mulholland took 19th (204.70) and Alexis Leavitt placed 30th (280.75).
Waukesha South Blackshirt Invite
Gnewuch finished third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 11.77 seconds and took third in the 100 butterfly (58.42) at the Waukesha South Blackshirt Invitational Sept. 18.
Gnewuch teamed with seniors Tola Klabough, Maia Blas and Kenzie Zuehl to place fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.93).
Verona Area/Mount Horeb had seven top-six finishes and took fourth as a team. Middleton racked up 273.5 points to capture the 18-team invite title. Arrowhead (266) took second and Madison West finished third (248), 42 points ahead of the Wildcats.
The Wildcats had a trio finish in the top 10 in the 100 free. Zuehl took fifth in the 100 free (55.01) out of 75 swimmers to lead the Wildcats. Klabough placed seventh (55.39) and Blas took ninth (55.63). Zuehl added a sixth-place finish in the 50 free (25.17). Klabough finished 10th in the 200 free (2:01.47).
Freshman Emily Speilman took ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.21) and freshman Monica Schmidt placed 10th in the same event (1:11.28).
The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of Blas, Speilman, Klabough and freshman Kyrah Kittleson finished sixth (1:42.39). Gnewuch teamed with Speilman, Schmidt and Zuhel to take sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:52.79).
Speilman took 11th in the 200 IM (2:16.23) and Kittleson placed 14th in the 500 free (5:29.06).
Middleton 112, VA/MH 74
The Wildcats won four events in a Big EIght Conference dual meet against Middleton on Friday, Sept. 17, at VAHS.
“We've reached the point in the season where it is more difficult for swimmers to consistently drop time,” Wuerger said.
Despite that, Wuerger said the team set 24 season-best performances in individual events and several others were not too far off.
Gnewuch won the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.59 seconds and she finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:01.48) by 0.29 of a second ahead of Middleton’s Sophie Benson. It was one of four events decided by 0.5 of a second or less.
Schmidt won the 200 IM (2:13.25) by 0.4 of a second ahead of Middelton’s Natalie Charles. She placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.77), 0.39 of a second behind Charles. Zuehl took the top spot in the 100 free (55.15), 0.46 of a second ahead of Middleton’s Ella Needham.
Sophomore teammate Annika Rufenahct captured the title in diving with 240.60 points.