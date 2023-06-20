Isabella Gnewuch is living in the pool this summer.
Not only is she ramping up her college recruitment as a future Division I swimmer, she’s gearing up for the USA Swimming Region 3 Futures Championships July 26-29, at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, North Dakota.
She qualified for the Futures Championships in the 100-meter butterfly. It’s the same week as the Madison All-City Championships. Gnewuch is swimming for the Hawks Landing Swim Club in Verona and the Madison Aquatic Club this summer.
Gnewuch, a senior at Verona Area High School, finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (56.4 seconds) in the WIAA DIvision 1 state meet last year. She has been dropping time since last season’s state meet. She is the school-record holder in the 100 fly. She is ranked as the 21st top senior swimmer in the class of 2024, according to swimcloud.
She is not ready to make any college commitment yet. She’s looking at several DIvision I colleges across the country.
“I want to see what happens this summer,” Gnewuch said. “I just keep getting faster for the most part. I have had my coaches help me a little bit too to guide me with it.”
She will get a couple of bonus events in the USA Futures Championships.
“I’m excited to see what those will be,” Gnewuch said. “I think one of them will be the 200 fly, but I’m not sure.”
In two weeks, she has a meet with the Madison Aquatic CLub in a long course pool.
“I want to try to go best times in the long course pool because we don’t get that many long course opportunities,” Gnewuch said. “I just want to drop time at the end of the season. That is the biggest goal.”
She completes 11 practice sessions per week between the two swim clubs and completes in one meet every weekend. With the Madison Aquatic Club, she practices Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday mornings along with Monday through Friday nights. She goes to Hawks Landing practices on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.
Gnewuch said she tightened up her butterfly over the final 25 meters in the dual meet against Ridgewood on Saturday, June 17, in the Madison All-City League at Ridgewood Pool in Madison.
Gnewuch won the 100-meter fly in a dual meet against Ridgewood with a time of 1 minute, 5.01 seconds, about 7.6 seconds ahead of teammate Sophie Reed on Saturday, June 17, at Ridgewood Pool in Madison.
She is working to finetune her technique in the fly.
Gnewuch said the day before the meet against Ridgewood, Hawks Landing coaches had swimmers hooked up buckets filled with water with cords around their waist.
“It helps us pull with resistance,” she said of the practice training to simulate the butterfly. “That kind of helps me mimic the end part of the race I had where you kind of just have to fight through it. I feel like it was a very good race for the first summer meet of the year.”
Several Verona Area High School girls swimmers are on Hawks Landing. In addition to Gnewuch, sophomores Lauren Konarske, Lauren Pinnow, junior Kryah Kittleson and two incoming freshmen are on Hawks Landing club team together. Both juniors Amelia McCartney and Annabelle Fowler and sophomore Annika Curran are three other VAHS swimmers on the Ridgewood club team.
“It’s a fun competition to keep going on,” Gnewuch said. “We were talking about the Ridgewood meet because it’s like high school season with all of our friends. It honestly makes the competition more fun and fuels us a little bit more.”