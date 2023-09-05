Both Verona senior Isabella Gnewuch and junior Kyrah Kittleson won two individual events in the Wildcats' Big Eight Conference showdown with Middleton.
Verona – which finished fifth at the WIAA Division 1 state meet last year – won seven events and nearly knocked off a Middleton team that took fourth at state last season. The Cardinals edged the Wildcats 94-92. Five events were decided by 0.57 of a second or less.
“It was the loudest high school meet we’ve had since moving to the Aquatic Center three years ago,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “Our girls gave it everything they had, which is all we can ask of them. “Overall, it was one of the most competitive swim meets I’ve seen. Almost every race, varsity and JV went right down to the wire.”
Gnewuch won the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 57.48 seconds to break her previous school record. Gnewuch also won the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.61 seconds, 0.14 of a second ahead of Middleton’s Rian Jost. It marks the first time that Gnewuch has broken a minute in the back.
Kittleson finished first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.43 seconds, 0.16 of a second ahead of Middleton’s Sulia Miller. Kittleson won the 100 free (53.27), 0.57 of a second ahead of Brynn Sundell.
Verona sophomore Annika Curan won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 10.69 seconds.
“My goal was just to try to place as high as possible to get more points for the team,” Curran said. “Both teams are fighting to win this meet and to be the top seed.”
Curran set a personal-record time in the 200 IM.
“I haven’t swam that fast in a while,” she said.
Sophomore Lauren Konarske finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.41). Senior Annika Rufenacht won the diving competition with 248 points, about 1.7 points ahead of Middleton’s Olivia Davis.
“Most swims were season-best times by significant amounts of time,” Wuerger said.
The Cardinals won all three relays, but two were by 0.73 of a second or less. Verona’s 200 medley relay team of junior Emily Spielman, Curran, Gnewuch and junior Amelia McCartney took second (1:49.99), 0.15 of a second behind Middleton. In the 200 free relay, Spielman teamed with McCartney, Kittleson and freshman Sophie Miller to finish second (1:39.28), about one second behind the Cardinals.
Kittleson teamed with Miller, Gnewuch and Curran to take second in the 400 free relay (3:35.21), 0.73 of a second behind the Cardinals.
Verona junior Monica Schmidt placed second in the 500 free (5:22.08) and Spielman added a second-place finish in the 100 fly (59.74).
Verona will host the Big Eight Conference meet on Oct. 28. If the dual meet against Middleton is any indication, the Wildcats could be in position to challenge for the title this season.
“Hopefully, we can keep improving and we will have a shot of winning this year,” Curran said.