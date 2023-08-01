Molly Hoppe is another rising talent who will join the Oregon High School swim team this fall.
The 14-year old Oregon native is a member of the Seminole Swim Team and won a championship in the 100-meter backstroke and set a new All-City record in the 13-14 age division on Saturday, July 28, at Goodman Pool in Madison. She swam the back in 1 minute, 4.28 seconds. She added a third-place finish in the 100 individual medley (1:08).
Hoppe swims for Seminole and the Verona Area Swim Team. She helped Seminole finish third place in the three-day All-City Championships that concluded on Saturday.
Ridgewood racked up 1,964.5 points to win a fourth straight team championship in a landslide, 435.5 points ahead of runner-up Middleton in the 13-team meet.
Ridgewood’s 200 medley relay team of Marta Van Houten, Stella Whildin, Sara Osthelder and Jane Martinelli finished second with a time of 2:08.5. Seminole’s 200 medley relay team of Hoppe, Kinley Plumer, Johanna Ransom and Veronica Granetzke took third (2:10.28).
Sara Osthelder, who will be a sophomore at Madison West, took second in the 100 butterfly (30.35). Plumber placed third in the 100 fly (30.99).
In the 200 free relay, Ridgewood’s Martinelli, Ve Voder, Van Houten and Sara Ostehelder placed third (1:55.88).
Ridgewood’s Ellen Osthelder, a 2023 Madison West graduate – who will swim at New Mexico State University – won the 100 fly (1:04.41) in the 15-19 age division and finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:05.61), 0.25 of a second behind Brynn Stacey – a 2023 Edgewood graduate – who will swim at Arizona.
Lauren Konarske, of Hawks Landing – who will be a sophomore at Verona Area High School – won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.71).
Sam Vega, a 2023 Edgewood graduate swimming for Seminole, took second in the 200 IM (2:22.11). Vega will swim in college at Southern Illinois. Emily Spielman of Seminole, who will be a junior at Verona, finished second in the 100 fly (1:05.44) and third in the 200 IM (2:26.19).
Hawks Landing’s 200 medley relay team of Emma Reed, Konarske, Sophie Reed and Kyrah Kittleson took second (2:01.69). Kittleson is another student-athlete who will be a junior on the Verona girls swimming team in the fall. Hawks Landing’s Olivia Christianson, Konarske, Kittleson and Reed also finished second in the 200 free relay (1:50.03).
Ridgewood’s Lydia Slager, who will be a sophomore at Verona, placed third in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.19). In the 200 medley relay, Ridgewood’s Jane Jensen, Slager, Ellen Osthelder and Olvia Pellitteri took third (2:02.72).
In the 11-12 age group, Ridgewood’s Emmie Goodavish had a hand in winning three events. She won the 50 free (28.0) and the 50 breaststroke (35.82). She teamed with Mallory Heil, Annika Slager and Ella Urben to win the 200 medley relay (2:09.72), 0.69 of a second away from setting a new All-City record.
Annika Slager took second in the 100 IM (1:13.21) and in the 50 breaststroke (37.67). Heil finished second in the 50 fly (31.76) and third in the 50 back (33.89).
In the 200 free relay, Seminole’s Caroline Nielsen teamed with Joanie Dushek, Jordyn McPhee and Ava Jonjak to take second (2:05.82). Jonjak finished second in the 50 free (29.07) and placed third in the 50 fly (31.82). Seminole’s 200 medley relay team of McPhee, Nielsen, Zoey Thompson and Jonjak placed third (2:23.16).
Nora Osterholz, of Hawks Landing, had two top-two finishes in the 9-10 age division. She won the 50 fly (35,.41) and took second in the 100 Im (1:22.47).
Ridgewood’s Emma Seay took second in the 50 back (41.27). In the 200 free relay, Ridgewood’s Clare Lenz, Liesl Cops, Charlotte Holmer and Annaliese Erickson placed third (2:22.92).
Seminole won two events in the 8 and younger age group. Seminole’s Kennedy Kuehn finished first in the 25 free (16.0) and placed second in the 100 IM (1:35.76). In the 100 free relay, Seminole’s Emma Schinke, Celeste O’Brien, Tessa Chandler and Kuehn won the relay with a time of 1:15.01. Schinke added a second-place finish in the 25 back (21.80).
Hawks Landing’s Everly Johnson finished third in the 25 butterfly (19.20) and third in the 100 IM (1:46.18). In the 100 free relay, Hawks Landing’s Adelyn Johnson, Amelia Sharp, Charlee Mackey and Everly Johnson placed third (1:19.47).