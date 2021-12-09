A rush of emotions hit Verona senior Kenzie Zuehl after swimming in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Zuehl was well aware it would be her final swim. She made the most of the moment, helping the Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swim team to an eighth-place finish in that event.
“It’s definitely the best way to end,” Zuehl said of the 200 free relay. “It’s super emotional coming to an end. Ending on a high note is super exciting.”
The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of Zuehl, senior Tola Klabough, freshman Emily Spielman and senior Maia Blas had VA/MH’s highest finish - eighth in the 200 free relay with a season-best time of 1 minute, 38.09 seconds. The Wildcats entered the state meet seeded ninth in the event.
“We were just trying to make the podium,” Klabough said. “I know both of us have been working really hard since freshman year and we have always gone to state. It just feels good to be here. It’s the best experience and the best way we could have ended it.”
Each of VA/MH’s relays finished in the top 12 and swam season-best times.
“The relays all had season-best times and moved up from where they were seeded,” Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said. “Almost every individual swim was a lifetime best time, and an improvement over their sectional times. It is difficult to swim lifetime best times two weeks in a row, so to see most of the team accomplish this was amazing.”
In the 400 free relay, Klabough teamed with Blas, freshman Kyrah Kittleson and sophomore Isabella Gnewuch to take 11th (3:34.67).
Gnewuch teamed with Spielman, freshman Monica Schmidt and Zuehl to take 12th in the 200 medley relay (1:48.85), about a one second drop from the Milton sectional.
Gnewuch finished 14th in the 100 butterfly (57.60) and placed 19th (2:09.76) in the 200 IM. The time she swam in the fly was a 0.59 second improvement on her sectional time.
Klabough placed 16th in the 200 free (1:55.94) and took 20th in the 200 free (53.53). Blas took 19th in the 200 free (1:56.20) and 22nd in the 100 free (54.07).
“I was just hoping to get around my sectional times,” Klabough said. “Sometimes it’s hard to carry out a taper. I’m excited with two lifetime bests. I’m incredibly happy and I wasn’t expecting it.”
Schmidt finished 16th in the 200 individual medley (2:09.14) and freshman Addisyn Roswold placed 23rd in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.93).
Kittleson took 16th in the 500 free (5:13.63) and 18th in the 200 free (1:56.20).
Behind the strength of its relays, VA/MH finished 13th at state with 52 points out of 79 teams. Brookfield East captured a third straight Division 1 title, outscoring Arrowhead 304.5-264. It marked the final meet for the VA/MH co-op. The Big Eight Conference voted to eliminate co-op programs so Verona’s swimming co-op with Mount Horeb that started in 2010, will not be in effect for next year.
“I’ve been fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with some wonderful Mount Horeb families and some very talented swimmers for the past several years,” Wuerger said. “Swimmers from the two schools made lasting friendships with each other that would probably not have happened without the co-op. Our program will not be the same without them.”
Brookfield East was led by senior Abby Wanezek, a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit, who won state titles in the 50 free (22.54) and 100 free (49.35). Her time in the 50 free was a new Division 1 state record. Wanezek also was part of Brookfield East’s state champion 200 free and 400 free relay teams that set state records. The new state record in the 200 free relay is 1:31.18 and Brookfield East clocked in with a time of 3:19.32 for a new state record in the 400 free relay.
The Wildcats will bring back six state qualifiers next year.
“The meet was a great experience for them and should give them confidence that they can compete against the best in the state for the next few years,” Wuerger said.
State notes
Middleton finished third at state with 193 points.
Madison West took seventh at state (139) and Madison Memorial placed eighth (116.5).
Former Verona Area/Mount Horeb swimmer Peyton Drexler swam for her third high school team in three seasons. As a member of Arrowhead, Drexler finished third in the 500 free (4:57.43). She was on Edgewood’s state championship team in the alternate fall season last spring.
Madison Memorial senior Claudia Carson took third in the 100 butterfly (55.15) for the best individual finish from a Big Eight Conference swimmer at state.
Madison West senior Brooke Granetzke took fourth in the 500 free (5:02.95) and placed sixth in the 200 free (1:51.75).
The Regents’ 200 free relay team finished third (1:35.60). Middleton took fifth in the same relay (1:35.83).
Middleton’s 400 free relay took fourth (3:31.18), Madison West finished fifth (3:31.56) and Madison Memorial sixth (3:31.58) in the same relay event.