The Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swimming team turned in five top-five finishes to take fourth at the Big Eight Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Cross Plains-Middleton Pool.
Verona sophomore Annika Rufenacht finished second in diving with 393.05 points, 28.2 points behind Madison West’s Rian Wells who won the conference title.
Verona Area/Mount Horeb freshman Monica Schmidt took third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 14.04 seconds. Sophomore teammate Isabella Gnewuch took third in the 100 butterfly (59.47) and freshman teammate Emily Spielman took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.37).
“Our conference taper group finished the season strong with many excellent performances,” Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said.
Verona Area/Mount Horeb took fourth with 323 points. Middleton won the conference championship 628-573 over runner-up Madison West. The Regents won five individual conference titles and were led by senior Bella Granetzke who won conference championships in the 100 free (53.29) and 200 free (1:55.16).
The Wildcats placed four in the top nine in the 100 backstroke and racked up 46 points in the event. Senior Claire Lodico finished fifth in the 100 back in a lifetime-best time of 1:01.11 to pace VA/MH. Freshman Amelia McCartney took seventh (1:02.06) followed by Gnewuch who finished eighth (1:02.08) and sophomore Brita Lake who placed ninth (1:02.48).
Lodico entered the conference meet seeded 10th in the backstroke.
“She moved up from being seeded 10th to finish fifth in the 100 back and made her goal time,” Wuerger said of Lodico.
Lake entered the conference meet seeded 15th in the back and took ninth, while McCartney was seeded eighth and finished seventh.
All three relays for VA/MH placed seventh. The Wildcats had two of the top eight relay teams in the 200 medley relay. The quartet of Gnewuch, Spielman, Schmidt and senior Kenzie Zuehl took seventh (3:48.72). The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Lodico, freshman Addisyn Roswold, McCartney and freshman Annabelle Fowler placed eighth (1:53.31).
Senior Tola Klabough teamed with Spielman, Zuehl and senior Maia Blas to take seventh in the 200 free relay (1:42.39).
In the 400 free relay, Klabough teamed with Blas, Gnewuch and freshman Kyrah Kittleson to take seventh (3:42.47). Sophomore Emmy Bennin teamed with McCartney, Lake and freshman Ava Newman to finish ninth in the 400 free relay (3:48.72).
Sophomore Julija Mulholland took eighth in diving with a lifetime-best score of 333.10, a 28-point improvement. Kittleson added a ninth-place finish in the 500 free (5:25).
On Saturday, Nov. 6, VA/MH will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Milton sectional. The 14-team sectional, includes nine of the Big Eight teams, Oregon from the Badger West and Waunakee from the Badger East.
Wuerger said the team is looking forward to the sectional taper group having similar success to the group who tapered for conference.