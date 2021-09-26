The Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swim team won all 11 varsity events during a 139-17 Big Eight Conference dual win over Madison La Follette on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Verona High School.
“La Follette has a very small team this season,” VA/MH head coach Bill Wuerger said. “We had a handful of close, competitive races among our swimmers, where they pushed each other to fast swims. Most girls swam new events they had not previously swam this season.”
The Wildcats started off the dual with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. It was the team of freshman Addisyn Roswold, junior Mandy Beggs, senior Maia Blas and freshman Amelia McCartney that timed in at 2 minutes, 4.18 seconds to win the event.
Sophomore Isabella Gnewuch won VA/MH’s first individual event of the dual, taking first in the 200 freestyle with a 2:00.49. Senior Tola Klabough clocked in at 2:24.46 to finish first in the 200 individual medley. Freshman Kyrah Kittleson showed off her speed in the 50 freestyle by winning the event with a 25.80.
Blas earned an individual victory in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:07.11. Kittleson made it two individual wins on the night when she clocked in at 55.90 in the 100 freestyle. Sophomore Emmy Bennin outlasted the competition in the 500 freestyle, finishing with a time of 5:53.31.
In more relay action, freshman Maddi Moll, sophomore Piper McMahan, freshman Emily Spielman and senior Kenzie Zuehl teamed up for a top finish in the 200 freestyle with a 1:50.05.
Freshman Monica Schmidt placed first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04.56. Freshman Ava Newman earned a top finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.24.
In the final event of the night, Gnewuch, Schmidt, Roswold and freshman Annabelle Fowler teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay with a 3:51.14.
Verona will swim at Madison East on Thursday, Sept. 30, but no spectators will be allowed. The Wildcats also were scheduled to swim at the Middleton Relays on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Middleton High School, but the relays have been moved to Beloit Memorial High School.