The Verona girls swimming team captured the Blackshirt Invitational team title on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Verona also picked up a 120-50 Big Eight Conference dual win over Madison Memorial on Friday, Sept. 16, at Verona High School.
Blackshirt Invitational
Four runner-up finishes at the 16-team meet propelled the Wildcats to a team score of 274.5, beating out Division 2 powerhouse Madison Edgewood (257.5). Verona also beat conference rival Middleton (255) – who took third overall – in the process.
“This is always an exciting meet because it is the site of the state meet in November and many of the top teams in the state are in attendance,” Verona head coach Bill Wuerger said. “Any time we get to race against the top swimmers in the state it helps us gauge how we’re matching up. Verona put together strong relays and had many time drops. We were very excited to win the meet for the first time ever and we look forward to seeing some of these big teams again in future meets this season.”
Verona had four second-place finishes: Freshman Annika Curran in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 10.88 seconds), sophomore Kyrah Kittleson in the 50 freestyle (24.95), junior Isabella Gnewuch in the 100 butterfly (57.95) and sophomore Emily Spielman in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.36).
Verona 120, Madison Memorial 50
First-place finishes for the Wildcats included the 200 medley relay team of Amelia McCartney, Lauren Konarske, Gnewuch and Spielman (1:52.93), Kittleson in the 200 freestyle (2:01.81) and 500 freestyle (5:26.93), Curran in the 200 IM (2:14.41), Gnewuch in the 100 butterfly (58.94) and 100 backstroke (1:01.70), the 200 freestyle relay team of Curran, Monica Schmidt, Spielman and Kittleson (1:42.65), Spielman in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.66) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Kittleson, McCartney, Gnewuch and Curran (3:46.09).
“Typically, many swimmers enjoy this meet because they have the opportunity to swim against club and summer league teammates,” Wuerger said. “Our team depth was evident as we swept many events in both JV and varsity throughout the night.”