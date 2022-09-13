The Verona girls swimming team had its best finish at the Brookfield East Invitational since 2017 as the Wildcats placed second at the meet held Saturday, Sept. 10, at Brookfield East High School.
Verona was coming off a Big Eight double dual split against Middleton and Madison La Follette on Friday, Sept. 9, at Middleton High School.
Brookfield East Invitational
Verona earned runner-up honors with 365.5 points. Middleton won the 13-team invitational with 419 points.
“The team showed us this weekend that if they can stay relatively healthy, we have a chance to be very competitive throughout the season,” Verona head coach Bill Wuerger said.
The Wildcats weren’t able to record a first-place finish, but racked up four runner-up finishes: The 200-yard medley relay team of sophomore Amelia McCartney, sophomore Emily Spielman, junior Isabella Gnewuch and sophomore Annabelle Fowler (1 minute, 51.56 seconds), Gnewuch in the 100 butterfly (58.22), sophomore Kyrah Kittleson in the 100 freestyle (54.23) and Spielman in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.2)
Junior Annika Rufenacht finished third in the diving competition with 401.95 points.
Middleton double dual
The host Cardinals beat the Wildcats 103-83. Both Verona and Middleton beat Madison La Follette 140-15.
“Friday night was our first real test against high-level competition this season,” Wuerger said. “We touched out Middleton in several close races to keep the meet close. The meet was tied after we swept the 100 fly. Middleton has a lot of depth, and they pulled away over the second half of the meet. I was proud of the way the team battled – we were much more competitive against Middleton than we've been the last few years.”
The Wildcats had first-place finishers in the 200 medley relay team of McCartney, Spielman, Gnewuch and Kittleson (1:50.72), freshman Annika Curran in the 200 individual medley (2:10.65), Kittleson in the 50 free (24.92) and 100 free (54.08) and Gnewuch in the 100 butterfly (58.22).